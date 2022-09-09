Eye Care: Yoga Poses To Practice If You Wish To Improve Your Eye Sight

Yoga: Halasana improves eye sight and overall health

Taking good care of our eyes is essential to ensure they function properly even when we grow older. The eyes are one of the most important and necessary organs. However, we often forget to care for them. Yoga has posed helpful in improving and maintaining the health of our eyes. In this article, we explain yoga poses that have been proven to improve our eyes' health.

Yoga poses that improve our eyesight:

1. Vrikshasana

Stand straight

Raise your arms the hold them straight towards the ceiling

Now lift either one of your legs and place your feet on the other thigh

You can rest your right foot on the left knee on the side or anywhere from that to the thigh

Ideally, your foot should be as far up on your thigh as it can get

Hold this position for 30 seconds and repeat 4-5 times minimum

2. Halasana

Lie on your back

Place your hands on the side

Slowly lift your legs up

Continue to bring your legs up while keeping them straight

The aim is the carry your legs over your head and be able to place your toes on the ground above the head

At this point, you may hold your hand crossing

During this position, your back also must lift off the floor

Hold this position for 15-20 seconds and release

Repeat a few times

3. Sarvangasana

In this pose, you require to hold your legs above your head

To do so, traditionally, you lay on your back and lift your legs above the ground at a 90-degree angle

You further, use your arms to push your legs to lift further

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground are your head, arms (from shoulder to elbows), and upper back

Your toes are supposed to be facing the sky

However, being able to do this asana comfortably takes time and practice. Hence, you can try using the support of a wall to rest your legs at a 90 degrees angle

To better perform this asana as a beginner, you can place 1-2 pillows under your lower back to further elevate the body with exterior support

4. Adomukhisvanasana

Lay flat on the ground facing the floor

Slowly lift your torso and form a mountain-like structure with your body

Your palms need to be farther apart and reaching outwards (in comparison to your shoulders)

On the other hand, your feet need to be placed next to each other

At this point, the only body parts touching the ground should be your palms and feet

Your face needs to be facing inwards and downwards, at the same angle as the arms

Your body must form a triangle (your hands, hips, and feet being the corners)

Hold this position for a few seconds and repeat 10 times at least

5. Padahasthasana

Stand straight

Now, slowly bend forward

The goal is to place your palms on the floor (folding your body in half)

Touching your toes may also be enough if you are unable to bend far enough. As discussed above, this position can be modified. Hence, taking your hands as far toward the floor as they can is adequate and helpful.

At this point, your face is supposed to be facing your legs (top of your head facing the floor)

Repeat this a few times in small intervals

Practice these poses regularly to not only ensure good health of your eyes but your overall health. Make sure to seek professional guidance if you are a beginner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.