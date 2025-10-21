Expert Share Tips To Rest Your Body Post-Festive Indulgence

Diwali, the festival of lights, is a vibrant celebration including feasting, socialising and a general sense of abundance. From the mouth-watering sweets to the elaborate meals shared among family and friends, there is a certain joy in indulging during this time. However, the excitement of late-night celebrations and feasting can disrupt your sleep patterns and digestive health. You might also experience extreme fatigue and sluggishness. Now, post-Diwali is the time for detoxification and getting back to routine. Here, we've some tips to restore your gut health and ensure overall well-being post-festive indulgence.

Tips to rest your body post-festive binge

1. Hydrate

"As you recover from festive indulgence, the first thing you can do is hydrate. Too much consumption of excess sugars and salty foods during Diwali may contribute to fluid retention and sluggishness. For hydration and restoring your pH balance, start each morning with a warm glass of water with lemon. You can help reduce feelings of bloating while refreshing your digestive system with herbal teas made with ginger or peppermint," said Dr Karuna Chaturvedi, Head - Clinical Nutrition at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida.

2. Nourish well

Start the transition back to nutritious home-cooked meals. "Focus on fibre-rich vegetables, seasonal fruit, lentils and probiotic-rich foods such as yogurt or kefir for your gut flora. Your digestive system will appreciate time away from processed meals, the refined sugars in treats and deep-fried snacks. Along the way, be sure to eat at meal intervals and chew thoughtfully at each meal to give your gut a chance to rest," Dr. Chaturvedi added.

3. Support natural detoxification

Proper sleep and light physical activity, like yoga and walking, can help support your body's natural detoxification systems. Foods high in antioxidants like turmeric, amla, green tea and nuts can aid in liver function and help it eliminate toxins effectively.

4. Rebalance gut health

"Restoring gut health cannot occur without including probiotics in the mix. Adding fermented foods to your diet or even a short course of probiotics, after speaking with your doctor, can be beneficial. Staying hydrated throughout the day and unlocking any stresses with a few conscious breaths will also help with gut motility and balance," Dr. Chaturvedi explained.

5. Recommit to a healthy lifestyle

The time after Diwali is an opportunity to not just recover, but to reset. A consistent routine of balanced meals, movement, hydration, and mindful eating will help ensure that your body and mind stay in balance long after the Diwali festivities are over.

Some other tips include:

1. Re-establish a sleep schedule: Focus on returning to your regular sleep routine. Try to go to bed and wake up at the same time daily to help regulate your internal clock.

2. Incorporate light exercise: Gently easing back into your regular exercise routine can boost your energy levels and improve your mood. Activities like walking, yoga, or light stretching can be refreshing without being overwhelming.

3. Limit sugary and caffeinated foods: Gradually reduce your intake of sweets and caffeinated beverages to help stabilise your energy levels and improve sleep quality.

4. Practice relaxation techniques: Incorporating practices such as deep breathing, meditation, or gentle yoga can help manage stress levels and promote mental clarity as you transition back to your routine.

Follow these simple tips to get back to routine after festivities to restore balance and ensure overall well-being.

(Dr. Karuna Chaturvedi, Head - Clinical Nutrition at Max Super Speciality Hospital, Noida)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.