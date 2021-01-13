Proved: The More You Exercise, The Better It Is For Heart Health, New Study Finds

Exercise regularly for weight loss and better heart health

Benefits of exercise for heart health are limitless, as it has now been proved by science. It has been found that when it comes to cardiovascular health, every move counts and helps in lowering the risk of heart disease in people who exercised the most. Results of the study prove that people must aim to do at least 150 to 300 minutes of moderate to vigorous aerobic exercise in a week, as recommended by the World Health Organization. Published in the journal PLOS Medicine, the study was conducted on 90,000 people, over a period of five years.

Participants used wrist-worn accelerometers. Results of the study were found to be similar for men and women, though the benefits of vigorous exercise appeared to be particularly strong for women, reports Reuters.

So here's a legs workout that you can do at home without much hassle. The workout can be completed in just 15 minutes and requires no equipment at all. This workout can be done anytime, anywhere. You can do it as a standalone workout or in combination with your weight training or cardio workout routines.

The highlight of the workout shared below is that it is a follow along workout shared by Sweat trainer Kayla Itsines. This means that you can do this workout at home, while Itsines will guide you through each exercise.

The workout is a challenging one as it targets you legs. Watch the video below to see how each exercise is done. This workout alone is of a short duration, so it makes for a perfect fit on a day you fall short of time. Let's do this!

