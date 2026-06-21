Union Health and Family Welfare Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader JP Nadda on Sunday celebrated the 12th International Day of Yoga in the national capital, participating in a mass yoga session. He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visionary leadership for taking yoga to the global stage.

Addressing the gathering, Nadda emphasised yoga's transformative impact on daily life and highlighted that such a discipline should be adopted worldwide for the betterment of humanity.

"The Prime Minister has done a great service to humanity by bringing yoga to the global level and has made a huge contribution in giving a new direction to humanity and the decision of the United Nations Organisation to make it Yoga Day is a proof that by recognizing yoga internationally, it can be brought into the lives of the common people and it should not remain just a method of any country but should become a method of the world and should be useful for humanity. Keeping this in mind, we are celebrating Yoga Day... All of you should also incorporate yoga in your life and move forward in life with yoga," he said.

The 12th edition of the International Day of Yoga is being observed across the country and around the world on Sunday under the theme 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', highlighting the role of yoga in promoting healthy and active living across all stages of life.

PM Narendra Modi led the national observance of the 12th International Day of Yoga at the Red Road in Kolkata today, joining the participants in celebrating the global event centred on wellness and healthy living.

This year's theme, 'Yoga for Healthy Ageing', reflects the growing global emphasis on healthy and active living across the lifespan. As populations age and non-communicable diseases and lifestyle-related health concerns rise globally, the emphasis is shifting from simply adding years to life to enhancing health span, quality of life and overall well-being.

India and Yoga share a bond that spans millennia. Rooted in India's ancient traditions, Yoga has evolved from a spiritual and philosophical practice into a global movement for physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

Recognising its universal appeal and benefits, the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

The proposal, introduced by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi at the 69th session of the UN, was supported by 175 member states. The first observance was held on 21st June 2015.

This landmark recognition acknowledged India's contribution to global wellness. It also carried yoga's journey to a new stage, transforming it into a worldwide celebration across continents.

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