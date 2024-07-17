Evening Meals Are Important To Balance Cortisol Levels, Says Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar

A light and balanced evening meal can help you have a "smallish" dinner, nutritionist explains

We have all heard of experts talking about our cortisol levels, right? But what is it? Cortisol is a hormone that helps your body respond to stress, regulates blood sugar, and maintains blood pressure. According to nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, the late afternoon hours of 4-6 pm are a critical period for our overall well being. In her latest video posted to Instagram, Ms Diwekar shared that “it's the time when cortisol naturally drops but only if you are being smart. If you are hypoglycemic (going without food at this hour) then cortisol misbehaves, making you hungry, restless, sleepless. Abhi kitna off camera acting karenge, angry- cheating - guilt tripping.”

Too much cortisol can lead to issues like weight gain, insomnia, and mood changes, she revealed. A balanced lifestyle can help manage cortisol levels and promote overall well-being.

Rujuta Diwekar suggests having a light, hot meal between 4 to 6 PM to balance cortisol levels. To make our work easier, she has also shared a meal plan for every day of the week:

1. Monday: Sabudana Khichdi

2. Tuesday: Masala Dosa

3. Wednesday: Thalipeeth

4. Thursday: Ragi Dosa and Paneer

5. Friday: Choose between Sevai Upma or Bhajiya

6. Saturday: Thepla or Thikhat Sheera

In the video, Nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar also explained the benefits of having a meal between 4 to 6 PM:

1. Unwind and destress

After a long day at work, a nutritious evening meal helps you unwind and destress. It can make you feel energetic, so when you reach home, you feel fresh "like a flower."

2. Reduces cravings

Having a wholesome evening meal can reduce your cravings for unhealthy snacks. Often, we end up eating junk food in the evenings, but a nutritious meal will keep you full and prevent unnecessary snacking.

3. Supports better sleep and morning routine

A light and balanced evening meal can help you have a "smallish" dinner. This contributes to better sleep quality, allowing you to wake up refreshed in the morning. It also makes it easier for you to exercise the next morning.

Follow Rujuta Diwekar's tips and start having an evening meal.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.