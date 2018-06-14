Erectile Dysfunction Doubles Risk Of Heart Attack In Men; All You Need To Know About Erectile Dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction can increase risk of heart attack in men: study

Erectile dysfunction can affect your sex life

What is erectile dysfunction?

As it turns out, erectile dysfunction can do much more than affecting your sex life. A new study has found that men who suffer from erectile dysfunction are two times more likely to have heart attack, cardiac arrest or stroke. This is the reason why doctors have asked men suffering from erectile dysfunction to seek medical help immediately. High blood pressure and elevated cholesterol levels are two top causes of erectile dysfunction. One in 10 men experience erectile dysfunction at some point in their lives. Researchers have claimed that impotence is a better indicator of heart disease as compared to other risk factors such as high cholesterol and high blood pressure. The research was done including almost 2,000 participants. It is a back up to an array of evidence which has linked erectile dysfunction to heart disease, in the past years. This latest research is the strongest indication which signals link between erectile dysfunction and cardiovascular risk, so far. This research was conducted by Johns Hopkins School of Medicine. The results of the research are a clear indication that seeking treatment and comprehensive cardiovascular evaluation is the most important for men suffering from erectile dysfunction.

Erectile dysfunction is condition in which men are unable to get an erection or keep an erection firm enough for sexual intercourse. Getting trouble in having an erection occasionally should not be a cause of concern. But in case erectile dysfunction is a recurrent issue which causes stress, is affecting your self-confidence and your relationship, you must definitely do something about it. This is more important because erectile dysfunction can most certainly be because of an underlying health condition.



If you have erectile dysfunction, you must talk to your doctor about it, even if it embarrasses you. At times, treating an underlying health condition can reverse erectile dysfunction as well.

Symptoms of erectile dysfunction

Common symptoms of erectile dysfunction include trouble in getting an erection, trouble in keeping an erection and significantly reduced sexual desire. You must see your doctor in case you are experiencing other sexual problems like premature or delayed ejaculation.

People with diabetes, heart disease or other health conditions are also prone erectile dysfunction.



People with heat disease are prone to erectile dysfunction

Causes of erectile dysfunction

A problem with male sexual arousal - a process which includes working of brain, emotions, nerves, muscles, blood vessels and hormones - can cause erectile dysfunction. Also, taking too much stress and other mental health concerns can worsen erectile dysfunction. A combination of physical and psychological issues can cause erectile dysfunction.

The physical causes of erectile dysfunction include heart disease, high cholesterol, high blood pressure, clogged blood vessels, obesity, diabetes, tobacco use, development of scar tissue on penis, alcoholism, sleep disorders, prostate cancer treatment and surgeries in the pelvic area or spinal cord can cause erectile dysfunction.

Speaking of the psychological causes of erectile dysfunction include excessive stress, depression, anxiety because of a traumatic event in life, relationship problems, etc.



Besides, there are certain risk factors which can increase risks of erectile dysfunction. These include living a poor lifestyle with consistent tobacco use and alcohol abuse can cause problems in men getting an erection. Tobacco use restricts blood flow in veins and arteries, thereby causing chronic health conditions. Intake of alcohol in the long run can cause problems the erections. Also, any injury which could have caused damage to nerves and arteries that control erections, could lead to erectile dysfunction.

Men who take anti-depressants and medications for high blood pressure and prostate conditions are prone to erectile dysfunction.



Alcohol abuse can increase risks of erectile dysfunction

Complications of erectile dysfunction

Erectile dysfunction is capable of creating a lot of problems in your life. It can reduce a person's self-esteem, cause stress or anxiety, lead to a unsatisfactory sex life and make you infertile.



How to prevent erectile dysfunction?

Making healthy lifestyle choices are the best ways to prevent erectile dysfunction. People with diabetes or heart disease or other chronic health conditions should work towards managing their condition proactively. Eat clean and healthy food and exercise regularly in order to prevent erectile dysfunction. Take less stress and seek medical help in case you are suffering from mental health conditions such depression and anxiety.

