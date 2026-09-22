India is home to nearly 54 lakh amputees, with about 23,500 new cases every year. For upper-limb amputees, the biggest barriers remain high cost and limited functionality of existing prosthetic hands, which often fail to match the needs and socio-economic realities of users. ENRICH, developed indigenously at IIT Delhi's IHFC, addresses these challenges head-on. This smart, multi-articulate prosthetic hand is designed to closely mimic the natural functionality and controllability of a human hand. Controlled by a single-channel real-time EMG system, it enables grasping operations in just 250.80 plus minus 1.1 milliseconds, faster than the typical 300 milliseconds required by a human hand and among the quickest responses that satisfy human neuromuscular constraints.

Key features include an anthropomorphic and ergonomic design, powerful grasp capability, lightweight construction (only 450 grams), adjustable sockets for better fit and comfort, and significantly reduced learning time thanks to its single EMG channel. With 14 degrees of freedom, a compact size (178 mm length * 82 mm width * 28 mm height), 8 hours of running time on a 7.4 V 1000 mAh lithium-polymer battery, and a 3-hour charging cycle, ENRICH prioritizes both performance and practicality for daily use.

Once commercialised, ENRICH is expected to be priced between Rs 25,000 and Rs 50,000, a fraction of the cost of currently available prosthetic hands in the Indian market. This breakthrough pricing, combined with advanced EMG control and human-like dexterity, makes independent living more accessible to a far larger number of upper-limb amputees. ENRICH is not just a prosthetic; it is a step toward restoring dignity, independence, and everyday functionality through truly affordable, indigenous innovation.

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