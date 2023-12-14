Eliminate Bloating With These 4 Expert-Recommended Tips

Several possible factors that can contribute to bloating

Bloating is tightness, fullness or pressure in the belly. Bloating is common which happens when the GI tract is filled with air or gas. It is usually accompanied by pain, excessive gas, burping or abdominal rumbling. There can be several possible factors that can contribute to bloating. Some of these include overeating, consumption of too much fats, eating too fast and more. Bloating can cause a lot of discomfort. However, it can be managed and prevented easily with a few simple steps. In this article, let's discuss some of these.

Tips to avoid bloating

In an Instagram post, nutritionist Lovneet Batra shared a few tips to stay bloat-free forever. "Bloating happens when gas builds up in the stomach and intestines, causing uneasiness and mild swelling around the stomach," she wrote in the caption.

1. Drink water 30 minutes before and 60 minutes after meals

Water plays a crucial role in the digestion process. It helps in breaking down the food. However, it is crucial to drink water at the right time. The nutritionist explains that drinking too much water with food can dilute the digestive juices, making it harder to break down the food. This delays the digestion process. Therefore, it is essential to drink water at least 30 minutes before and 60 minutes after a meal.

2. Chew mindfully

It is crucial to chew food properly for better digestion.

Chewing mindfully also promotes the feeling of fullness and prevents you from overeating. The expert explains that you should sit down and enjoy each bite thoroughly before swallowing.

"The process of digestion begins with the release of amylase through saliva," she mentioned in the caption of the post. It will help stimulate chemical digestion even before the food reaches the stomach.

3. Prefer fully cooked soft foods over raw veggies.

Raw vegetables are hard to digest. Vegetables are rich in fibre, which is essential for the gut but takes a longer time to digest. This may cause bloating.

On the other hand, fully cooked fibre-rich foods are easier to digest. To avoid bloating, choose steamed, fully cooked vegetables.

4. Go for a short walk after eating a heavy meal

You are more likely to take a nap after a heavy meal. But that's going to delay the digestive process. Instead, go for a brief walk post-meal. A 30-minute walk boosts energy levels after eating and also prevents bloating and other digestive issues.

You should also pay attention to foods that cause bloating. It is wise to avoid such foods to prevent bloating.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.