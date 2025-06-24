Nutritionists Take On How To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Reduce Bloating And Gas

If you often feel bloated after eating legumes like dal, rajma, or chana, you are not alone, and there may be a simple remedy. Nutritionist Palak Nagpal has shared an easy tip that could help ease the digestive discomfort commonly caused by these high-fibre foods.

Legumes are a staple in many diets but can cause bloating due to certain sugars and fibres that are difficult for some people to digest. This leads to gas build-up in the digestive tract, resulting in that uncomfortable, bloated feeling.

To address this, Palak Nagpal suggests using unfiltered apple cider vinegar (ACV) with the mother. In the context of apple cider vinegar, the “mother” refers to the cloudy, stringy substance you often see floating in unfiltered or raw ACV. It's made up of natural proteins, enzymes, and beneficial bacteria that form during the fermentation process.

While scientific research on ACV's effect on bloating is limited, it is often touted as a natural digestive aid. Its acidity may help people with low stomach acid improve digestion and reduce bloating.

On Instagram, Palak Nagpal recommended incorporating ACV into your routine, diluted in water, to avoid irritation. She adds that it may also benefit those with PCOS, diabetes, slow digestion, blood sugar spikes, and poor gut health.

Taking to the post's caption, the nutritionist has mentioned the correct method of preparing the ACV:

One tablespoon of unfiltered, raw ACV with the mother

Always use a large glass of water to dilute

Use a straw to protect your teeth

Take it half an hour before eating

Select high-quality ACV (respond with good options)

Steer clear of sweet vinegars and ACV gummies

According to Palak Nagpal, ACV enhances digestion, reduces post-meal blood sugar surges, and promotes intestinal health.

Other dietary and lifestyle adjustments can also be made in order to treat post-meal bloating.

Consider consuming legumes in smaller amounts.

Legumes that have been soaked before cooking can have fewer chemicals that cause gas.

When cooking, include spices that can help with digestion, such as ginger or cumin.

Drink plenty of water to aid in digestion, and eat slowly because good chewing might help with digestion, the nutritionist suggested.

Consult a medical expert to rule out underlying issues if bloating persists.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.