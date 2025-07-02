Nutritionist Shares Tips On How To Deal With Morning Bloating

Waking up with tight rings or a puffy face? That uncomfortable bloated feeling many experience in the morning is often linked to temporary fluid retention or gas buildup in the body. According to Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal, one telltale sign of bloating caused by fluid retention is when your fingers swell, making rings feel unusually tight. This can also come with symptoms like a heavy stomach or puffiness under the eyes, particularly noticeable first thing in the morning.

In her latest Instagram video, Nmami Agarwal explained that bloating is a form of physical swelling triggered by excess fluid in the body. She points to several common culprits behind the condition, including a low-fibre diet, hormonal fluctuations, excessive sugar and salt intake, and consumption of carbonated drinks.

To ease bloating, Agarwal recommends gentle movement, warm herbal teas, and reducing salt and fizzy beverages. Simple lifestyle adjustments, she says, can go a long way in keeping that morning puffiness in check.

Nmami Agarwal shares tips to manage bloating, which include the following:

1. Physical activities: Stretches or leisurely walks can help in the release of trapped gas.

2. Hydration choices: Drink jeera (cumin) water, ajwain (carom seed) water, or warm fennel water to feel better.

3. Dietary changes: Steer clear of carbonated beverages, and consume less salt to improve your fluid balance.

Research shows that fingers and other body parts swell because our bodies tend to retain extra fluid during the night. Although this is a natural physiological process, it may cause rings to feel more constricted. The tight feeling can result from fluids shifting and accumulating in the fingers and abdomen when we lie down.

Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal previously shared simple hacks to manage bloating or gas in order to help people who are experiencing discomfort. To avoid bloating, she suggested combining foods high in fibre with protein. Nmami suggested beginning with cooked foods like stir-fries, soups, or steamed veggies for people who are adding fibre to their diets.

She suggested her homemade digestive powder made with equal parts jeera (cumin), ajwain (carom seeds), and saunf (fennel), to be taken with warm water after meals.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.