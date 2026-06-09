In view of the global concerns over the spread of the Ebola virus, the Andhra Pradesh government has stepped up precautionary measures across the state. Dr Sujana of GGH Vijayawada hospital said that special surveillance is being carried out on passengers arriving from foreign countries, and screening tests are being conducted at Gannavaram Airport. She said that screening procedures have been in place for the past 20 days for all international passengers arriving at the airport. Particularly, passengers arriving from Singapore to Gannavaram Airport are being screened three times a week -- on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

"Today, screening tests were conducted for 127 passengers who arrived from Singapore," she added.

Dr. Sujana also mentioned that, "Special screening tests were conducted for Haj pilgrims who arrived at Gannavaram Airport last week, including during afternoon and midnight hours. So far, no Ebola-related symptoms have been detected among any of the screened passengers."

She further stated that quarantine rooms have been kept ready to isolate anyone showing suspected symptoms, if required.

Ebola Disease is a viral haemorrhagic fever caused by infection with the Bundibugyo virus strain of Ebola Virus. It is a serious disease with a high mortality rate. At present, no vaccines or specific treatments have been approved to prevent or treat Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus strain.

The Central Government has advised citizens to avoid non-essential travel to Congo, Uganda and South Sudan.

In light of the reported outbreaks of Ebola Disease in Congo and Uganda, the World Health Organization (WHO), under the International Health Regulations (IHR), 2005, on May 17, 2026, determined the situation to be a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC).

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) has also officially declared the ongoing outbreak of Bundibugyo strain Ebola Virus Disease affecting the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda as a Public Health Emergency of Continental Security (PHECS).

Further, the WHO IHR Emergency Committee on May 22 issued temporary recommendations to strengthen disease surveillance at Points of Entry to "detect, assess, report and manage travellers with unexplained febrile illness arriving from areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection" while also "discouraging travel to areas with documented Bundibugyo virus detection".

Countries bordering the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda, including South Sudan, are assessed to be at high risk of disease transmission.

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