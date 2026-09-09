People with type 2 diabetes may have another reason to pay attention to their cholesterol levels. A new study suggests that starting statin treatment soon after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis may lower the risk of developing dementia later in life. The findings were presented at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026 and published in The Lancet Regional Health - Europe. Researchers analysed health records of more than 1,32,000 people with newly diagnosed type 2 diabetes in Denmark.

The researchers found that those who started statins within one year of their diagnosis had a 15% lower relative risk of dementia over 10 years compared to those who did not start treatment. These findings are important because type 2 diabetes is linked to a higher risk of cognitive decline and dementia. High levels of LDL, often called "bad" cholesterol, can also affect blood vessels and contribute to cardiovascular problems that may influence brain health. Statins are already widely used to lower LDL cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart attacks and strokes. The new research increases the possibility that starting statins earlier can have an additional benefit for the brain.

What Did The Study Find?

Researchers from Denmark looked at 132,585 people who developed type 2 diabetes between 2006 and 2019 and had not previously taken statins. Their health records were followed until the end of 2021. The researchers compared people according to when they started statin treatment.

One group did not start statins within five years of their diabetes diagnosis. Another started treatment within the first year, while the third began taking statins between one and five years after diagnosis. During a median follow-up of 7.1 years, 2.7 per cent of the participants developed dementia.

The results showed that starting statins within the first year after a type 2 diabetes diagnosis was associated with a 15 per cent lower relative risk of dementia over 10 years compared with no statin treatment. Those who started statins later, between one and five years after diagnosis, had a 10 per cent lower relative risk. The findings were similar in men and women.

How Does Diabetes Increase Dementia Risk?

Type 2 diabetes affects more than blood sugar. Over time, consistently high blood glucose can damage blood vessels and nerves. It can also lead to inflammation and other metabolic changes that may affect the brain. People with diabetes are also more likely to have other conditions linked to cognitive decline, including high blood pressure, high cholesterol, obesity and cardiovascular disease. Damage to blood vessels supplying the brain can reduce healthy blood flow and increase the risk of problems with thinking and memory.

This is why managing diabetes and its associated risk factors is important not only for protecting the heart and kidneys but also for supporting long-term brain health.

Presenter Dr Tummas Ternhamar from Copenhagen University Hospital, Denmark explained, "Detecting and treating high levels of low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C) from midlife is one such highlighted risk factor."

Dr Ternhamar added, "We hypothesized that early initiation of LDL-C-lowering statins following type 2 diabetes diagnosis could be associated with a lower risk of dementia. And we tested this in a large nationwide study using analysis methods to emulate a randomized trial and reduce some of the bias associated with observational studies."

How Statins May Help?

Statins work mainly by lowering LDL cholesterol. High LDL can contribute to the build-up of fatty deposits inside arteries, increasing the risk of heart disease and stroke.

Protecting blood vessels may also be beneficial for brain health. Healthy blood vessels help ensure that the brain receives enough oxygen and nutrients. Since vascular problems can contribute to some forms of dementia, reducing cardiovascular risk may have benefits for cognitive health. The Lancet Commission has identified cholesterol management among factors that may help reduce dementia risk.

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