Dr Geetika Mittal Debunks Some Common Beauty Industry Myths

There are enough myths around hair and skincare, know the truth!

If you look through the pages of your favourite fashion magazine or visit any beauty blog, you'll find a wealth of information. From ways to shrink the size of your pores to oily skins not requiring moisturisers or even chocolates triggering breakouts, there is no dearth of beauty-related advice. Without thorough research, many people fall for these tips or one-stop remedies. However, many of these are either erroneous or half truths. Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta, a dermatologist, shared a post on Instagram to debunk a few of these beliefs and tell her followers what really works.

Here are a few of the myths that she busts:

1) Toothpaste can help get rid of acne

She says toothpaste contains hydrogen peroxide, methanol, and alcohol that can dry out the skin. But the key here is these chemicals are combined following a formula that is suitable for the teeth, one of the toughest bones in the body, and not intended for the skin.

2) It's okay to sleep with your make-up

Again, this is not advisable. Doing so clogs the pores and encourages bacterial growth leading to acne. Wearing make-up to bed exposes the skin to free radicals in the environment, which the make-up holds on to even when you are sleeping. Free radicals cause the breakdown of healthy collagen. This results in fine lines on the skin.

3) Oily skin does not need moisturiser

While it may be true for some people, moisturiser replenishes the skin with natural oils and promotes the right pH balance. Also, moisturisers don't add water to the skin, they help hold the water in the outer layer of the skin to keep it hydrated. So, whether you have dry or oily skin, using moisturiser can help.

Here's her post:

Even in the past, Dr Geetika Mittal has shared tips on Instagram to improve skin health. A few weeks ago, she shared a 3-step strategy to get radiant skin. She suggested swapping three steps from a person's skincare routine with something more effective. To see her post on Instagram, and to know what the 3 steps are, click here.

In another instance, Dr Geetika Mittal addressed one of the most common skin issues that people face — discolouration of the skin, referred to as hyperpigmentation. Suggesting ways to tackle the issue, she captioned her Instagram post, “Hyperpigmentation is one of the most common skin concerns and it's nothing to be ashamed of. Treat it correctly and diligently and be on your way to a more even skin tone.” Find out what Dr. Geetika Mittal suggested here.

We all desire clear and vibrant-looking skin. But the first step to getting there is your ability to distinguish fact from fiction.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.