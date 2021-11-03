Expert Dermatologist Says Swap These 3 Steps For A Radiant Skin

These swaps are important for a healthy radiant skin

Many of you aspire to have radiant skin. After all, glowing skin makes you feel beautiful inside out and builds confidence. And, achieving glowing skin can be a daunting task. Any number of beauty products or creams won't work if you don't know how to clean your skin and take care of it every now and then. This Monday, cosmetologist Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta suggested swapping three steps from your skincare routine with something more effective. Her Instagram Reels shows us what needs to be swapped for radiant skin.

In the caption, she stated, "The weekend is an opportunity to recharge, rejuvenate, and relax. The same applies to your skin. I have a few tricks to make Monday your best skin day. Try these and let me if they worked for you".

How to get radiant skin, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta advised to swap these 3 steps:

1) Dr Geetika stated that you must swap physical exfoliator with chemical (AHA/BHA)

2) Just simple rosewater is not going to serve the purpose. So, Dr Geetika advised swapping rosewater with exfoliating mist.

3) She also asked us to go for double cleansing instead of makeup vibes.

Take a look at her Instagram Reels:

Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta keeps addressing various skincare issues on Instagram. Some time back, she had shared the possible causes and prevention tips for the ingrown hair condition. In this condition, basically, your hair starts growing sideways over the skin. This could be troublesome and even painful.

According to Dr Geetika, the cause could be improper techniques of shaving, waxing or plucking. Friction caused by clothing can also lead to ingrown hair. That's why many people face this issue in areas where skin undergoes a lot of friction. Clogged follicles may be responsible for ingrown hair, Dr Geetika stated.

She further suggested a few tips to keep this problem away. She stated that you must exfoliate your skin twice a week with a physical exfoliant and once with a chemical exfoliant. Do not forget to moisturise your skin after that. She stated that you must shave or wax your hair in the direction where it's growing and not the opposite way. She suggested thinking about switching to laser hair removal.

On fighting pigmentation, Dr Geetika Mittal Gupta had suggested that you must exfoliate the skin using the right scrubs. She said, “Use the right actives—niacinamide, retinol, kojic acid, and vitamin C are all great options to combat pigmentation. Talk to your doctor about a routine that will work best for you.”

Choose the right food for yourself as diet plays an important role in maintaining and healthy skin and apply sunscreen daily, Dr Geetika added.

Let us know if it was helpful.