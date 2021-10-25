Does Rubbing Ice On The Face Help Treat Open Pores? Our Expert Answers

Skincare tips: Applying ice on face can make you feel refreshed

Have you ever tried rubbing ice on your face? Well, if you have, you already know why most people practice this. Popular belief and floating pieces of information often suggest that rubbing ice on your face can help in closing open facial pores. This, in turn, will help cleanse and brighten the skin. But does ice really help in closing open skin pores? According to dermatologist Dr Jaishree Sharad, ice cannot affect the opening or closing of skin pores. In a video shared by fitness trainer Yasmin Karachiwala, Dr Jaishree tells us, "Pores don't have doors that open and close."

Skincare tips: Know how to shrink open pores

According to Dr Jaishree, ice is not the solution. The proper treatment for pores lies in serums. Serums containing AHA (alpha hydroxy acid), BHA (beta hydroxy acid) or retinoids can solve the problem of open skin pores. These compounds stimulate the collagen in our skin. This helps to tighten the skin.

Does that mean, icing your face does not have any benefits? Dr Jaishree clarifies that applying ice on the face can only help you in feeling refreshed.

Here is the video:

Applying ice on the face has been known as a good way to reduce puffiness and swelling of the skin, especially around the eyes. It also helps to ease pain by countering the effects of inflammation. That's why rubbing ice on the face can also help to soothe sunburn. You can either rub ice cubes on your face or dip your face in a bowl of ice water to achieve these effects.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.