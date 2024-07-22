Does Microwaving Reduce The Nutritional Value Of Food? Expert Answers The Question

Nutritionist ensures there is very little difference in the vitamin content of the food when microwaved

In today's fast-paced world where we are almost always in a hurry, the microwave has come to our rescue and has eventually become a staple in most kitchens now. It is incredibly convenient to use for cooking, baking, grilling or simply heating our food. It saves us from the hassle of switching on the stove, monitoring our dishes as they cook and then transferring them to other pots before we can finally enjoy our meal. Instead, with just a few button presses, we can have a hot meal ready in minutes. However, while microwaving is undeniably easier, many of us also keep wondering whether it is healthy or not. You've probably come across a lot of conflicting information about whether cooking food in a microwave affects its nutritional content. Some claim that microwaves can significantly reduce the levels of proteins, fats, and carbohydrates in your meals. Others argue that microwaving is a safe and efficient method that preserves the nutrients in food better than other cooking methods.

This back-and-forth can be confusing when you're just trying to prepare a healthy meal. To put an end to this dilemma and save you from having second thoughts about this cooking device, we have an expert to answer it for you. Nutritionist Anjali Mukerjee has shared a video explaining whether microwaving is healthy or not.

"Must have heard a lot of opposing and conflicting information on whether the cooking in microwaves would impact the protein, fat, carbohydrate content the diet, whether it would impact the nutrient value of the diet," the nutritionist says in the video.

"So let's ask PubMed. So according to a review article in PubMed on the effect of microwaves on the nutrient value of foods. I read the whole thing, and this is what they concluded. And I quote, that there is only a slight difference between microwave and conventional cooking on vitamin retention in food," she adds.

Concluding her message, she says "So be rest assured that there is very little difference in the vitamin content of the food that you're cooking in the microwave. So it's extremely safe. Rest all your fears."

"Are microwaves safe for your health? Watch the video to find out what the latest research from PubMed says," read the caption of her post.

Take a look at it here:

She also suggests viewers to "learn all the facts and make an informed decision for yourself and for your family."

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.