Woman Follows Viral TikTok Hack To Cook Egg, Left With Skin Peeling From Face

Ms Bashir is traumatised after the incident and vows never to eat an egg again.

A woman experienced a terrifying incident after she tried cooking eggs in microwave following a viral TikTok trend. The eggs exploded and left Shafia Bashir's skin peeling from her face. The 37-year-old was making herself a poached egg using the recipe circulating widely when she said the disaster struck, a report in Independent said. Ms Bashir is now warning others to not follow the trend and attempt to make the popular dish. The woman said she had been in "absolute agony" after the incident.

The woman put the eggs in a mug full of boiling water and then put it in the microwave for a couple of minutes.

But when she out a cold spoon on the egg, it "erupted like a fountain" and scalded the right side of her face. Ms Bashir said it was the "most excruciating" pain of her life.

"It was a terrifying time for me. I was in absolute agony," she was quoted as saying by Independent.

"I just don't want anyone else going through that, because it is trending on TikTok... It was the most excruciating pain in my life," Ms Bashir added.

After the incident, she put her face under the tap before visiting the emergency department in hospital. The burning lasted for 12 hours.

"My face has healed now, luckily with no scars. I used Vaseline, Sudocrem, whatever I could get my hands on," said Ms Bashir, according to the outlet.

Metro said she had been making the dish for three years when she decided to cook it on May 12.

"I did it exactly the same as I usually do it. I had already made the toast, I was starving! My ex-mother-in-law told me about it. She told me how to make a poached egg in the microwave. I had been doing it for three years," said Ms Bashir.

The British Medical Journal previously said that microwave ovens should display clear warnings about exploding eggs. Cooking shelled eggs in a microwave is dangerous because the casing holds in heat.

Ms Bashir said she had been left traumatised after the incident and vowed never to eat an egg again.