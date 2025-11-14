Does Age Affect Sperm Quality? What Men Should Know

Male fertility has been witnessing a noticeable decline over the past few years. Several factors, ranging from environmental toxins to poor lifestyle choices, contribute to this trend. Multiple studies have reported a decrease in sperm counts, motility, and morphology due to excessive stress, poor diets, lack of exercise, exposure to toxins and certain medical conditions. Just as in women, age is another factor that affects fertility in men. As men age, changes in hormone levels, particularly testosterone, can lead to decreased sperm production and quality. Here, let's discuss in detail the impact of ageing on sperm quality.

How age affects sperm quality

"Age has a variety of important influences on sperm quality, and understanding these changes helps men make informed choices about their fertility and long-term reproductive health. While men do not experience an abrupt loss of fertility as women do with menopause, sperm quality does indeed decline with age, generally beginning in the mid-30s and becoming more noticeable after 40," explains Dr. Puneet Rana Arora, Gynaecologist & IVF expert at CIFAR, Gurugram.

As men age, the quantity and quality of sperm tend to decline. Testosterone levels may decrease, and this drop can affect sperm motility (the ability of sperm to swim), morphology (the shape and structure of sperm), and overall sperm count.

"With age, sperm motility or how well sperm move tends to decrease, and morphology or sperm shape may also become less optimal. These modifications make it more difficult for the sperm to reach and fertilise an egg," Dr. Arora adds.

Additionally, older age is associated with an increased risk of DNA fragmentation in sperm, which can affect IVF success rates and lead to adverse outcomes in offspring.

"Genetic changes also tend to occur more frequently with increasing age. Increased DNA fragmentation in sperm may affect embryo development and increase the risk of miscarriage. Advanced paternal age has been associated with an increased risk of some genetic disorders in children, even if absolute risks are relatively small," says Dr. Arora.

What should be done

1. Healthy lifestyle choices: Adopting a balanced diet rich in antioxidants, regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, and avoiding harmful substances (like excessive alcohol, smoking, and recreational drugs) can enhance fertility.

2. Regular check-ups: Routine medical examinations can help identify underlying medical conditions that may affect fertility.

3. Stress management: Finding effective ways to manage stress through mindfulness, exercise, or therapy can help maintain hormonal balance and improve overall health.

4. Limit exposure to toxins: Reducing exposure to environmental pollutants and chemicals, such as pesticides and heavy metals, can be beneficial. This includes being cautious about personal care products and household cleaners that may contain harmful chemicals.

5. Seek professional help: Consulting with a fertility specialist can provide personalised advice and treatment options if facing fertility challenges.

"Semen analysis or consultation with a fertility specialist may also be an option for those men considering delayed fatherhood. While ageing does indeed bring about a decline in sperm quality, many men remain fertile well into later adulthood. Being aware of these changes enables men to plan and take steps to support their reproductive health over time," he advises.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.