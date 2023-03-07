Do You Experience Severe Period Pain? This Could Be The Culprit

While estrogen is important, make sure you don't overdo it

Period pain can be quite troublesome. Although menstruation is a normal part of the life of every woman, there are some who face severe cramps during that time of the month. Period pain ranges from making you feel dull and bothersome to the extreme for many people. Prolonged menstrual bleeding, tiredness, dullness, mood swings and a whole lot of pain. Yes, it's difficult to go through the same thing every single month. But have you ever tried understanding the cause behind this pain? Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares a post on Instagram revealing the reason behind the pain. She also suggests what is to be done to stop escalating it.

In the video, Nmami states that there is a reason behind period pain as explained by science and research. What is it? High estrogen levels in the body.

She states, "So, what happens is, estrogen makes your uterus lining thick. So, the higher estrogen levels in your body, the thicker the lining is." The nutritionist goes on to explain that when you are menstruating, the lining breaks and that causes the blood to flow. So, make sure you do not consume food items that are rich in estrogen and see the difference.

In the caption, Nmami writes, "Phytoestrogens are a form of dietary estrogen we get from food."

She states that phytoestrogens in foods may help support estrogen's natural functions but make sure you don't overdo it.

The food items that are rich in estrogen include soy, flax seeds, nuts, cruciferous vegetables and red wine.

While estrogen is important, make sure you don't overdo these food items!

Not just menstruation, Nmami Agarwal also talks about Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal disorder faced by women and its connection with a healthy diet. Do you know that the symptoms of PCOS can be reduced by adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle? If you have PCOS, Nmami suggests avoiding lactose first. Lactose contains insulin growth hormone which should be avoided if you have PCOS. She also states that consuming gluten isn't a good idea if you have PCOS. Try to add anti-inflammatory food items to your diet. Include more fruits and vegetables in your meals. Make some physical activity or exercise a part of your life.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.