Fight PCOS With These Expert Recommended Diet And Lifestyle Modifications

PCOD can be effectively managed with a healthy diet and exercise routine

Polycystic Ovary Syndromealso known as PCOS is a common health issue faced by many women across the globe. It's a health condition that causes hormonal imbalances in the body and issues with metabolism. All this, in turn, affects your health. Yes, it's true that there is no cure for PCOS. Having said that, the symptoms of PCOS and its' negative effects can be reduced by adopting a healthy diet and lifestyle. Yes, you don't have to completely depend on medicines to deal with PCOS. You must take care of your health, work out every day and above all, follow a diet that will help you out in this condition. Nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shares some diet tips for women who have PCOS.

Nmami writes, "PCOS is more common than we think. A good diet can reverse it. Here are a few changes you need to make!"

In the video, she states, "Pigmentation, acne, frequent skin issues, breakouts, and hairy body, these are all signs of PCOS."

Here are tips for women who have PCOS:

1) Avoiding lactose first

She mentions that lactose is the foe of PCOS. So, you must try your level best to avoid it as much as possible. Moreover, lactose contains insulin growth hormone which should be avoided if you have PCOS.

2) Avoid gluten

You need to stop having gluten. Why though? It's because gluten causes inflammation which worsens PCOS symptoms.

3) Add anti-inflammatory food items to your diet

This is a good point to consider even if you don't have PCOS. Well, women who suffer from this health condition must savour anti-inflammatory food items in their diet. You must eat citrus fruits and cinnamon, among other things.

4) Have a protein and fibre-rich diet

It is extremely important to have lots of fibre and protein to maintain blood sugar levels. Try to include more fruits and vegetables in your meals. Do not forget to munch on food items that are loaded with protein.

5) Make physical activity a part of your routine

Diet is fine but you must also know that physical activity is the best friend for PCOS. So, do not focus just on cardio or strength training, make sure it's a mix of both.

If you have been diagnosed with PCOD or PCOS, start taking extra care of your body. You must not neglect it since that may make the condition worse.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.