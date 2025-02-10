Mom Of 5 With PCOS Lost 31 Kgs In 9 Months With These 3 Weight Loss Strategies

Women with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS) experience hormonal issues and slow metabolism, contributing to weight gain. For the unversed, PCOS is a common hormonal condition that affects women during their reproductive years. PCOS is a leading cause of infertility in women. Irregular periods, excess androgen levels, cysts in ovaries, hair loss, skin issues and sleep problems are a few symptoms of PCOS. When left untreated, PCOS can also increase the risk of several chronic conditions, including type-2 diabetes, heart disease and hypertension. There is no specific treatment for PCOS, however, a healthy diet and lifestyle can help manage its symptoms effectively.

Weight loss and PCOS

While PCOS contributes to weight gain, weight management is one of the most effective ways to suppress PCOS symptoms and prevent its complications. Therefore, it can be a little challenging to lose weight with PCOS.

Aimee Meier, a mother of 5 with PCOS, successfully lost 31 kg in 9 months. Aimme is a fat loss and hormone health coach. She regularly shares snippets from her weight loss journey on her Instagram page. In a recent video, she shared her top 3 secrets behind her transformation. Let's take a look at these:

1. 100-50 method

The 100-50 method is a weight loss strategy that involves eating 100 grams of protein and 50 grams of healthy fats per day.

Protein helps build muscles and maintains muscle mass. It also keeps you full for longer and reduces hunger pangs.

The 50 grams of fats help sustain energy levels throughout the day. Fats also help you feel full and satisfied after meals. They also support important body functions like hormone production and vitamin absorption.

2. Cortisol management

Cortisol, commonly known as the 'stress hormone, ' influences weight by increasing appetite, triggering food cravings, and contributing to insulin resistance. Elevated cortisol levels may promote overeating and weight gain.

Incorporating stress management techniques including mindfulness, proper sleep and relaxation practices can help reduce stress and balance cortisol levels in the body, promoting a healthy weight.

3. Move after eating

A 10-minute walk or just moving your muscles for 30 minutes after meals help with digestion, improves blood sugar levels, and boosts metabolism.

"I literally set a timer for 30 minutes once I finish eating. If I can't walk, I do quick chores around the house. If I'm out somewhere, I go to the bathroom & do 10 body squats. Research shows all of this is effective in helping with blood sugar balance & boosting metabolism," Aimee shared in an Instagram post.

Studies suggest that even just a 5% loss of body weight can help improve PCOS symptoms. A healthy, well-balanced diet with at least 30 minutes of exercise each day can help you maintain a healthy weight in a sustainable manner.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.