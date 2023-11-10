Diwali 2023: 10 Diet Tips To Ensure You Dont Overeat & Follow A Healthy Diet

Be mindful of portion sizes when indulging in festive food

Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is a major Hindu festival celebrated across India and other countries. It spiritually signifies the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. The festival usually lasts for five days and involves various customs and traditions, including lighting oil lamps, bursting fireworks, sharing sweets, exchanging gifts, and performing prayers.

During Diwali, it can be challenging to follow a health diet for several reasons. Diwali is synonymous with indulging in a wide variety of traditional sweets and snacks like laddoos, barfis, gulab jamuns, and namkeens. These delicacies are often high in sugar, unhealthy fats, and calories.

Diwali is also a time when families and friends come together, leading to an increase in social gatherings and parties. These events usually involve a wide array of festive foods and drinks, making it tempting to deviate from a healthy eating plan. Read on as we share tips to help you keep your diet on track this Diwali.

10 Diet tips to keep your routine on track this Diwali:

1. Plan your meals

Before attending any festive event or party, plan your meals for the day. This will help you control your portions and avoid overeating.

2. Eat a balanced breakfast

Starting your day with a nutritious meal will keep you full for longer and prevent you from overindulging later in the day.

3. Stick to regular eating patterns

Try to eat your meals at the same time every day, even during festive celebrations. This will help regulate your hunger and prevent excessive snacking.

4. Control portion sizes

Be mindful of portion sizes when indulging in festive treats. Use smaller plates or bowls to help you visualise appropriate serving sizes.

5. Eat mindfully

Pay attention to your food and savour each bite. This will help you recognise when you are full and prevent mindless eating.

6. Stay hydrated

Drink plenty of water throughout the day. Sometimes, dehydration can be mistaken for hunger, leading to overeating.

7. Prioritise healthier options

Fill your plate with fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. This will ensure you're getting essential nutrients while keeping your calorie intake in check.

8. Choose your treats wisely

Indulge in your favourite festive treats but in moderation. Pick one or two items that you truly enjoy and savour them, rather than mindlessly snacking on everything available.

9. Practice portion control with sweets

If you're presented with a wide array of sweets, take smaller portions of each. This way, you can enjoy the different flavours without overindulging.

10. Stay active

Engage in physical activities like taking a walk, dancing, or playing games during the festive season. This will help burn calories and keep you motivated to maintain a healthy diet.

While efforts have been made to introduce healthier versions of traditional sweets and snacks, they are not as readily available or popular as the traditional options. This limited availability of healthier alternatives can hinder efforts to follow a health diet during Diwali.

Despite these challenges, there are ways to maintain a health diet during Diwali. It is important to exercise moderation, practice portion control, opt for healthier alternatives when available, and incorporate physical activity into the festivities to balance out the indulgences

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.