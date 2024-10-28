Feeling Guilty After Diwali? Here's How To Detox And Feel Great Again

While Diwali festivities call for unbridled indulgence, the next few days hit us with some serious guilt trips. This festive season always brings along irresistible, mouthwatering delicacies that make us forget about calorie counts and that long-held discipline against gastronomic indulgence. If you're feeling a bit guilty after indulging way too much this Diwali, don't sweat it! We've rounded up some quick tips that will help cleanse your system, detox, and prep your body to shed those extra kilos from all that festive feasting. Check it out!

Here Are 4 Simple Tips to Reset Your Body After All That Diwali Feasting:

1. Detox Drinking

Forget alcohol and caffeine for a while and switch to soothing green tea. You can also infuse your regular drinking water with herbs and spices like ajwain, jeera, fenugreek seeds, lemon slices, tulsi, and neem leaves. Make sure you're sipping on plenty of natural fluids too, like honey-lemon water and coconut water, to keep hydrated.

2. Eat Light

For the next few days, plan your meals in a way that gives your digestive system a much-needed break. Promote your gut flora by including fermented items in your diet, like buttermilk, to help your digestion bounce back.

3. Eat Fresh

Fibre is excellent for gut health, so to help flush out all that junk from your body and restore your digestive balance, load up on fibre-rich foods. Fresh fruits and veggies are perfect for healthy digestion and getting you back on track!

4. Avoid Sugar and Salt

While you can try to go low on salt, aim to eliminate regular sugar completely from your diet. Instead, switch to natural sweeteners like jaggery and honey to satisfy those sweet cravings without the guilt!

About The Author: Rupali Datta is a Clinical Nutritionist and has worked in leading corporate hospitals. She has created and led teams of professionals to deliver clinical solutions for patients across all medical specialties including critical care. She is a member of the Indian Dietetic Association and Indian Association of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition.