Digestion: Here Are 8 Signs Of Gastroenteritis

One of the most common and prominent symptoms of gastroenteritis is abdominal pain

Gastroenteritis is a medical condition characterised by inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, specifically the stomach and the small intestines. It is commonly caused by viral or bacterial infections, although it can also result from parasitic infections, food poisoning, or reactions to certain medications.

It can typically resolve within a few days with proper rest, hydration, and over-the-counter medications to manage symptoms. However, severe cases may require medical intervention, especially in young children, the elderly, or individuals with weakened immune systems. In this article, we list some of the common signs of gastroenteritis.

8 Signs of gastroenteritis to watch out for:

1. Abdominal pain and cramping

One of the most common and prominent symptoms of gastroenteritis is abdominal pain. The pain is typically crampy in nature and may vary in intensity. This can be caused by increased contractions of the intestinal muscles due to the inflammation.

2. Diarrhoea

Gastroenteritis often presents with diarrhoea, which is characterised by loose and watery stools. This occurs because the infection affects the normal function of the intestines, leading to increased fluid secretion or decreased absorption. Diarrhoea can range in severity and duration, depending on the causative agent and individual factors.

3. Nausea and vomiting

Another hallmark symptom of gastroenteritis is nausea followed by vomiting. The inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract can trigger the body's protective mechanism to expel harmful substances. Vomiting may also occur due to the irritation of the stomach lining.

4. Fever

In many cases, gastroenteritis is accompanied by a fever. The body raises its temperature as a defence mechanism to fight off infections. It is important to note that not all cases of gastroenteritis will lead to a fever, and the severity of the fever may vary.

5. Loss of appetite

Gastroenteritis can cause a significant loss of appetite. The inflammation and irritation of the gastrointestinal tract can lead to a decreased desire to eat, as it may be associated with discomfort or pain. This loss of appetite can contribute to dehydration and weakness if not properly managed.

6. Dehydration

Due to the increased fluid loss through diarrhoea and vomiting, gastroenteritis can often lead to dehydration. Signs of dehydration include dry mouth, decreased urination, dark-coloured urine, fatigue, and dizziness. It is crucial to replenish fluids and electrolytes to prevent complications caused by dehydration.

7. Muscle aches

Some individuals with gastroenteritis may experience muscle aches or body pain. This can be associated with the viral infection itself or the body's response to the infection. Muscle aches can be generalised or localised to specific areas, such as the back or legs.

8. Headache

Headaches can occur as a result of dehydration, electrolyte imbalances, or the overall physical stress placed on the body during gastroenteritis. The severity of the headache can vary, ranging from mild to severe, and may accompany other symptoms like fever or muscle aches.

It is important to note that the signs and symptoms of gastroenteritis can vary in severity and duration depending on the specific cause and individual factors. If these symptoms persist or worsen, it is advisable to seek medical attention for proper diagnosis and management.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.