19 Hospitalised After Allegedly Drinking Adulterated Toddy In Hyderabad

Nineteen people were hospitalised here after allegedly consuming adulterated toddy, health officials said on Wednesday.

The affected people consumed toddy in different toddy shops on July 6 and July 8 in Kukatpally, Balanagar, and other areas of the city, and they were initially admitted to different hospitals on Tuesday after complaining of ill health--acute gastroenteritis. Subsequently, 15 people were shifted to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS), two to the state-run Gandhi Hospital, while two others were undergoing treatment in a private hospital.

Telangana Minister for Excise and Prohibition Jupally Krishna Rao on Wednesday visited NIMS Hospital and met the affected persons. After discussing with doctors, he told reporters that their condition was stable.

When asked about reports that one person died while undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital, the Minister said so far, he had not received any such information. As all the affected persons were having common symptoms, consumption of adulterated toddy is suspected to be the cause, as per preliminary information, he said.

The Minister said the police and excise officials have registered cases in connection with the incident and launched an investigation. The toddy shops where the people consumed toddy were sealed, and the samples from there have been collected and sent for chemical analysis, while the samples collected from those undergoing treatment were sent to the forensic science lab, he said.

Based on the report, stern action will be initiated against those responsible for the incident, and licenses of such shops will be cancelled, the Minister said. He further said necessary measures would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Rajanarasimha, who is on a visit to his constituency, on Wednesday spoke to doctors about the health condition of those undergoing treatment and instructed the health officials to ensure their proper treatment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)