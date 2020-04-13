Diabetics, Here's How You Can Control Your Heart Disease Risk

Diabetes: Fight the risk of heart diseases with these steps

Diabetes requires constant management of blood sugar levels to fight the complications linked with it. It is a chronic condition that affects your blood sugar levels. Someone with diabetes is at a higher risk of heart disease including coronary heart disease, heart failure and diabetic cardiomyopathy. For a diabetic, it is extremely important to maintain a healthy diet and lifestyle to fight the risk of heart disease and other complications. Here are some tips for diabetics to maintain a healthy heart.

Diabetes and heart health: How to keep your heart healthy?

1. Choose a healthy diet

A healthy diet can help you boost heart health as well as control blood sugar levels. You can choose foods low in sodium, cholesterol and fats. Add more fibre, vitamins, antioxidants and minerals to your diet. Add leafy greens to your diet and other high in fibre. Almond is also a heart-friendly nut that diabetic can eat. 7-8 almonds a day are healthy for a diabetic.

Choose a healthy diet to control your blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Exercise

Exercise will not only help control blood sugar levels but will also help you fight other complications. High blood pressure, poor cholesterol or unhealthy weight, are some factors which can make the condition worse. Regular exercise can help you control these factors.

3. Check your blood sugar levels and blood pressure regularly

It is important to constantly check your blood sugar levels. Major fluctuations need immediate medical attention. You should also monitor your blood pressure regularly. As it is one of the leading causes of heart disease.

Maintain healthy blood sugar levels to avoid diabetes complications

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Do not ignore the symptoms

Shortness of breath, pain in shoulders, dizziness, pain in chest and nausea are some symptoms of heart disease. Do not ignore these symptoms.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.