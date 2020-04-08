Diabetics, Eliminate These Foods From Your Diet To Maintain Healthy Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes diet should include foods that can help control blood sugar levels naturally

Highlights Add healthy snacks to your diet

Diabetics should add more fibre to their diet

Avoid processed foods as much as possible

To fight the complications of diabetes, it is extremely necessary to control blood sugar levels. Diabetes is a chronic condition that requires constant management of blood sugar levels. A healthy diet is one of the most effective ways to manage blood sugar levels. Foods you consume majorly affect your blood sugar levels. A diabetic-friendly diet includes foods that do not affect blood sugar levels negatively. Whereas there are some foods you should avoid. Diabetics, here's a list of foods you should stop consuming to avoid major fluctuations in blood sugar levels.

Diabetes: Foods to avoid for healthy blood sugar levels

1. Drink loaded with added sugar

Most drinks are loaded with added sugar especially carbonated drinks and aerated beverages. Added sugar is more harmful. These drinks can disturb your blood sugar levels. You should choose healthy options like herbal teas.

Diabetes: Avoid drinks with added sugar to maintain healthy blood sugar levels

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Fruit juice

Fruits contain natural sugar. Diabetics are advised to consume fruits in moderation. But fruit juices should be avoided as much as possible. Juices are deprived of fibre. To prepare one glass of juice, you need fruits in more quantity that can add more sugar to your diet. It is better to eat fruit.

Also read: Diabetes Diet: Can Diabetics Eat Fruits? Know Tips To Choose The Right Fruits

3. Packed snacks

Packed snacks are might be a tasty treat but these can be harmful for your blood sugar levels. These snacks are loaded with artificial flavours and are highly processed. To beat hunger pangs you should choose healthy snacks including hard-boiled egg, chickpeas, almonds, protein bars or popcorn.

Also read: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs

4. Flavoured yogurt

Yogurt is a healthy snack that can provide several health benefits. Diabetics can also consume yogurt. But flavoured yogurts are loaded with added sugar. Avoid yogurt with added sugar and choose natural and low-fat options.

Choose yogurt without added sugar and flavour

Photo Credit: iStock

5. White bread

White bread is high in carbs. It is highly processed. These processed foods can slow down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream. Choose healthy options for your breakfast.

Also read: Diabetes: These Leaves Can Lower Your Blood Sugar Levels Effectively; Learn How To Use Them

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.