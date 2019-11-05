Diabetics, Add More Flavours To Diabetes Diet With These Amazing Spices Which Can Help In Controlling Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes Diet: Some spices can help in controlling blood sugar levels

After diagnosis with diabetes, one needs to make the right changes from the initial stage itself. You need to make changes in diet to control blood sugar levels naturally apart from the medications suggested by the doctor. There are many diabetes-friendly foods which do not negatively affect blood sugar levels. There are two factors which can affect your blood sugar levels- your diet and lifestyle. You need to get rid of sedentary lifestyle to fight diabetes. Indian foods are loaded with spices which add flavour to the food. Most spices used are loaded with health benefits and medicinal properties. If consumed the right way many spices can help in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. Here are the best spices for diabetes patients.

Diabetes diet: Add more of these spices to control blood sugar levels naturally

1. Turmeric

Turmeric is loaded with medicinal properties and has been used for medicinal purposes for a long time. It is also a common spice which is added to almost every Indian food. It has also shown a positive result on diabetics and helps in controlling blood sugar levels. Chief Dietician Ms. Pavithra N Raj explains, "The spice reduces glucose creation in the liver. Increase insulin sensitivity, which leads to lower blood sugar levels. It can be used for the preparation of all curries as a major spice or a pinch can be added to a glass of milk daily."

Diabetes: Turmeric is a spice which is loaded with medicinal properties

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Cinnamon

Cinnamon is another spice which is loaded with a variety of health benefits. It can help in weight loss as well. You can also fight PCOD and bacterial and fungal infections. It will also promote heart health. Cinnamon is also good for diabetics. It contains properties that can help in controlling blood sugar levels. It controls the amount of glucose that enters the bloodstream after having a meal. Adding cinnamon to a diabetic diet can help control blood sugar levels.

3. Cumin seeds

Cumin also known as jeera is a common spice that adds flavour to the food. Cumin is well known for its anti-diabetic characteristics. It helps in better management of insulin levels. Many studies have also shown the positive effect of consumption of cumin seeds on blood sugar levels. It is also recommended to consume black cumin for type-2 diabetes control.

Diabetes diet: Cumin seeds controls blood sugar levels and also contributes to weight loss

Photo Credit: iStock

4. Garlic

Garlic is also loaded with health benefits. According to a study published in December 2015 in the Asia Pacific Journal of Clinical Nutrition, consumption of garlic can help in controlling fasting blood sugar levels. Garlic has a strong flavour which can be used in many foods or it can also be consumed raw with a glass of water in an empty stomach.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

