Diabetic Or Pre-Diabetic? Follow This Simple Tip To Consume Fruits Safely

If you are a diabetic or pre-diabetic, it is crucial to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Your diet has a strong impact on your blood sugar levels. Many diabetics or pre-diabetics prefer to stay away from fruits because of the high sugar content. Fruits are highly nutritious. However, people with diabetes should follow a few precautions while consuming fruits instead of completely avoiding them. These precautions can help prevent unnecessary fluctuations in blood sugar levels. In this article, we have a simple hack that diabetics and pre-diabetics should follow while consuming fruits.

Diabetes diet: Follow this tip while consuming fruits

In an Instagram video, nutritionist Pooja Makhija says that people with diabetes should not be afraid of fruits.

"Fat before sugar" is the trick according to Makhija.

"Fruits have natural sugar which is fructose. So, if you start with some healthy fat, you are simply slowing down the sugar absorption in the body," she said in the video.

Studies have also highlighted that eating some healthy fats before fruits can be helpful.

The nutritionist explains that such small healthy modifications can help you include all necessary food groups in your diet without any fear.

Fats that you can choose: You can have a few nuts like almonds, walnuts, cashews or any other of your choice.

Other tips diabetics should follow while consuming fruits:

Eat fresh and seasonal fruit with a low GI score

Do not cut and store beforehand

Always choose whole fruits over juices

Choose the portion size wisely

Low GI fruits got diabetics:

Guava

Peaches

Apples

Kiwi

Oranges

Papaya

To understand the quantity of fruits you should consume, it is wise to consult your health care expert.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.