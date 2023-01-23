Diabetes: These Diet Tips From An Expert Will Help You Control Blood Sugar Levels Effectively

Make mindful choices and eat healthy to remain fit

Those who suffer from diabetes know that their diet has to be limited and selective. After all, it's in your hands to keep diabetes under control. You've got to avoid sugar, and processed food items and load your meals with healthy alternatives. After medicines, it's only your diet and proper lifestyle that can help you keep this health condition in check.

What happens when you have diabetes? Basically, diabetes occurs when your blood glucose or blood sugar levels are too high. So, you have to take the help of food items and make dietary changes that help you avoid blood sugar spikes in the body. Right? To understand the importance of proper diet and lifestyle in diabetes management, nutritionist Nmami Agarwal shared a video on Instagram.

In the caption, she writes, “Diabetes Management: How diet can help control sugar levels in the body!”

In the video, she explains, “Excess thirst, frequent urination, a wound that isn't healing among others are all signs of high blood sugar levels.” There are times when you tried all the medication, yet your sugar levels are high. During such occasions, have you ever tried proper diet and lifestyle management?

Now, do you wonder how can diet help when medication can't?

Nmami says, “Your body doesn't get sugar only from added sugar. In fact, your body gets sugar from every food item you consume including dal, roti, sabzi. Basically, the end product is glucose/sugar.”

She states that you need to understand the science and identify what to have when and how to avoid glucose spikes. So, it's evident that just medication is not enough!

The nutritionist states that consulting an expert and getting yourself diet and lifestyle counselling will help. You'll see the change in yourself very fast once you start focusing on your diet and thus, make the required lifestyle changes.

Nmami Agarwal often shares health and food-related tips on social media. She lists five food items that you must include in your diet in the ongoing winter season. According to her, you must savour pinni because this traditional Punjabi delicacy is rich in iron and magnesium. Also, it keeps your body warm. You must relish gajak as its prepared with sesame seeds. Gajak is loaded with calcium and b-complex vitamins. Ghee is yet another superfood that you must use to make winter treats at home. Also, include some ghee in your meals regularly. Eat seasonal vegetables as well and they'll help you stay healthy.

Make mindful choices and eat healthy to remain fit.

