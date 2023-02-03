Diabetes: Stress Can Make It Hard For You To Control Blood Sugar Levels, Expert Explains How

Diabetes management: People with diabetes should try stress management techniques

It is crucial for a diabetic to maintain healthy blood sugar levels. If left uncontrolled, diabetes can lead to some severe complications. You might have come across several theories around a perfect diet plan for people with diabetes. Many usually focus on the impact of the foods they consume on their blood sugar levels. But diet is not the only factor that diabetics should focus on. Some common habits can unknowingly affect your blood sugar levels. Your lifestyle, eating pattern, timings of your meals and your mental health also have an impact on your blood sugar levels. Stress is one of the factors that requires adequate attention.

Uncontrolled stress has a negative impact on your overall health. It can affect your body weight, sleep cycle and much more. Several studies have also highlighted the link between stress and diabetes. Let's know more about it.

Diabetes and stress: What is the connection?

When you are stressed, your body releases hormones which can increase blood glucose levels. This can make diabetes management difficult.

"Stress management is important for diabetics because stress can affect blood sugar levels. When a person is under stress, the body releases hormones that can cause blood sugar to rise. This can be problematic for diabetics who are trying to maintain stable blood sugar levels. Also, stress can have an effect on blood sugar levels through the release of hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline, which can cause an increase in blood sugar levels," said Dr Samant Darshi, a consultant psychiatrist.

Uncontrolled stress can affect your mental as well as physical health

In addition, stress can also make it harder for people with diabetes to stick to their healthy habits, such as eating well and exercising regularly.

What diabetics should do

Dr Darshi further added that stress management is extremely important for people with diabetes through techniques such as relaxation, exercise and therapy. These will also help improve their overall health and help manage the condition in a better way.

(Dr Samant Darshi is a consultant psychiatrist at Psymate Healthcare and Yatharth Super Specialty Hospitals)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.