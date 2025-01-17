Diabetes: Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes In Winter With These Tips

People with diabetes must be extra cautious during the winter season. The cold weather can affect your blood sugar and may contribute to unwanted spikes. Your body produces stress hormones to provide energy boost during winter. These hormones can interfere with insulin production. Stress hormones also stimulate your liver to release more blood sugar. Blood glucose levels also tend to rise in winter as many people prefer staying indoors and eating more in winter. The probability of falling sick with the flu is also high in winter which may also affect your blood sugars.

Here we've some tips that can help diabetics maintain healthy blood sugars despite the cold weather.

Maintaining healthy blood sugar in winter

1. Stay warm

Wear enough layers to stay warm in winter. It will reduce stress on the body due to extreme temperatures. But avoid extreme heat that can make you uncomfortable.

Extreme temperatures can stress the body

Photo Credits: iStock

2. Get your flu shot

Infections like cold and flu are common during winter season. These conditions might affect your blood sugars. Additionally, make it difficult for you to manage diabetes. Therefore, it is essential to keep other illnesses at bay.

3. Monitor your blood sugar regularly

Regular monitoring allows you make necessary changes in your diet, lifestyle and medication timely.

4. Manage stress levels

High stress levels can contribute to elevated blood sugar levels. Stay stress free to manage diabetes effectively. Uncontrolled stress also increases the risk of several health conditions. Try meditation, yoga and other stress management techniques.

5. Exercise

The cold weather shouldn't stop you from staying physically active. Choose indoor activities that you enjoy. Exercising regularly will help you control blood sugar levels.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.