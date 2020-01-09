Diabetes: Is it possible to Reverse Diabetes? Here Are Some Facts You Must Know

Is it possible to reverse diabetes? Here's the answer

If left uncontrolled diabetes can lead to several complications. Uncontrolled blood sugar levels can also affect various other organs inside the body. Diabetes management is extremely important to control the different complications associated with high blood sugar levels. Healthy blood sugar levels can be achieved with some simple diet and lifestyle modifications. Diabetes is not curable. It requires constant control over blood sugar levels. Recently studies have highlighted that diabetes particularly type-2 diabetes can be reversed. Is diabetes really reversible? Here are some facts you must know.

Diabetes: Is diabetes reversible?

Dr. Ashutosh Goyal, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology explains, "People who are diagnosed with borderline diabetes and their HbA1c is between or 5.7-6.5. Initially, diabetes can be controlled with lifestyle modification, and thus it is said to be reversal of diabetes. Diabetes cannot be cured completely. Chances still remain if a person does not maintain a healthy lifestyle. In a situation, diabetes will affect the patient again. It is advised to always consult a doctor before making any changes to the diet and if the doctor sees that diabetes can be controlled without the medicines, just with the dietary and lifestyle change then only one should proceed with it.

People are advised not to follow any instructions without consulting your doctor as following partial knowledge can harm you. Following incorrect information can also create chances of uncontrolled diabetes instead of controlling it. Lifestyle modifications can be done by making small changes like taking small frequent meals, exercising, quitting smoking if you're a smoker, limit your alcohol intake, etc."

A study published in The BMJ highlights that type-2 diabetes is reversible with weight loss. Scottish researcher claimed in the study that losing around 33 pounds may help in remission of diabetes.

But experts explain that one can manage healthy blood sugar levels with simple modifications. One cannot completely get rid of the diseases. You must follow a healthy diet and lifestyle to control blood sugar levels. But do not make major changes without your doctor's supervision. Always seek medical advice to fight diabetes.

(Dr. Ashutosh Goyal, Senior Consultant, Endocrinology, Paras Hospitals, Gurgaon)

