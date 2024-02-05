Diabetes Diet: Avoid These Fruits To Prevent Blood Sugar Spikes

Chose fruit with a low GI score

Fruits are highly nutritious, weight-loss friendly and loaded with beneficial plant compounds. It is usually advised to consume fruits several servings of seasonal fruits throughout the day. However, people with diabetes are often afraid of consuming fruits because of their high sugar content. Fruits are loaded with natural sugar but are also an important source of essential vitamins and minerals. Therefore, a balanced diet for diabetics can include whole, fresh fruits that are full of fibre and essential nutrients. If you are wondering how, keep reading to find out.

How to consume fruits if you are a diabetic

People with diabetes can eat fruits, but they need to be mindful of how and how much to eat. It is crucial to choose fruits with low GI scores and high fibre content. Fruits with low GI and high fibre content do not contribute to blood sugar spikes. Adding fruits to your diet can also help you manage sugar cravings. Instead of consuming those foods with added sugar, you can grab a fruit if you have a sweet tooth.

One should also be mindful of the portion size. Your healthcare expert can guide you about the portion size according to the current state of your condition.

Fruits to avoid

It is also important to note that not all fruits and forms of fruits are suitable for diabetics. Fruits with high sugar content, high GI score and low fibre content should be avoided as much as possible. Some of these include:

Overly ripe banana

Pineapple

Mango

Watermelon

Grapes

Also avoid dried fruits like raisins, apricots and fruit juices.

Best fruits for people with diabetes: Apple, citrus fruits, pears, berries, cherries and kiwi.

Some other tips to follow while consuming fruits:

Choose fresh, seasonal fruits and stay away from frozen and canned fruits.

Do not cut and store fruits to retain the nutrient content

Check the glycemic index of fruits before consuming

Do not overconsume

But slightly raw fruits

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.