Diabetes Diet: Add These Healthy Nuts To Your Diet To Manage Diabetes Effectively

Diabetes diet is a combination of foods which can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. Some foods and drinks can help you control blood sugar levels naturally. Adding such foods that can naturally control blood sugar levels can help you manage diabetes naturally. Nuts are also considered as a healthy option for diabetics. Nuts are a powerhouse of nutrients. They are one of the healthiest snacking options to choose from. Nuts are considered good for diabetes as they can help in controlling complications associated with diabetes like heart diseases. Nuts also have a low GI score which makes them an appropriate choice for a diabetes diet. While adding nuts you need to be careful about the portion size. Here are some healthiest nuts for diabetes patients.

Diabetes diet: Healthy nuts for diabetics

1. Almonds

Almonds are one of the healthiest nuts. It is loaded with essential nutrients. Almonds are considered good for diabetics. The presence of vitamin E and magnesium make them a good choice for diabetics. Diabetics are also at a higher risk of heart diseases. Almonds can also help you boost heart health and prevent heart diseases. Experts recommend 6-8 almonds per day.

2. Walnuts

Studies have also highlighted the benefits of walnuts for diabetics. Walnuts can help you control cholesterol levels and also help you preserve heart health. Studies have also highlighted that walnuts can help you control the risk of type-2 diabetes. This amazing nut will also keep you full for longer and make you eat less.

3. Peanuts

Peanuts are quite common during the winter season. Peanuts are a good source of protein as well. Adding peanuts to your diet can keep you full for longer. Researchers found that consuming peanuts can also help you maintain healthy blood sugar levels. Consuming peanuts can also help you control the risk of heart diseases.

You can add nuts to your diabetes diet but you must seek expert advice once. Contact your doctor once to know the best nuts and the right portion size. Portion size plays a key role if you want to add nuts to your diabetes diet. Nits are high in calories. If consumed in large quantity you may gain weight. Therefore, consume nuts in a limited quantity.

