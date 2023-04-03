Diabetes And Coffee: Should Diabetics Completely Avoid Coffee? Experts Answer

Drinking coffee can reduce one's risk of developing type-2 diabetes

A healthy diet helps manage diabetes effectively. However, it can become difficult to ditch some of the foods and drinks that you consume on a daily basis. And coffee is one of them. Many cannot start their day without a cup of coffee. But if you have been diagnosed with diabetes, is it time to ditch the caffeine? To your surprise, drinking coffee can lower your risk of developing diabetes. But it is not the same for those who are already dealing with the condition. Let's know from the experts.

Can coffee control blood sugar levels? Here's how it works

A study has revealed that drinking coffee can help lower the risk of developing type-2 diabetes. The study has described that even drinking a cup of coffee daily can lower the risk of developing diabetes by 4%. Also, it was observed that coffee helped reduce inflammation in the body.

Should people with diabetes avoid coffee?

Dietician Jyoti Khaniojh from Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj says, “Caffeine may increase your blood sugar levels. But there is a need for more research to clarify the impact of caffeine on your blood sugar levels. But only one or two cups a day, will not lead to any major impact. Also, you should avoid adding sugar to your coffee. However, it is best for diabetics to avoid coffee and can replace it with chaach, green tea or lemon tea. These drinks can also offer other health benefits.”

Let's understand this in detail

Pavithra N Raj, chief dietician at Manipal hospital, Yeshwantpur, Bangalore explains, “Coffee contains caffeine, polyphenols and minerals like magnesium and chromium. Caffeine may lower your insulin sensitivity because caffeine is an inhibiting factor. It blocks a protein called adenosine. Adenosine plays a big role in how much insulin the body makes. Studies have shown that about 200 milligrams of caffeine will affect blood sugars. (It is about one or two cups of brewed coffee depending on the concentration of the coffee a person drinks – either medium or strong coffee).”

What should be done?

As per the expert, it is safe to drink coffee if you have diabetes because coffee has mixed benefits. "Polyphenols are molecules with antioxidant properties. Antioxidants help prevent type-2 diabetes, heart disease and cancers. People with diabetes have a higher risk of developing heart disease and stroke. But should be consumed in limited quantities," dietician Pavithra adds.

The dietician said that two cups a day without sugar whether it is caffeinated or decaffeinated coffee is safe to consume.

If someone with diabetes can resist drinking coffee, it will be beneficial to their health.

Healthy drinks for diabetics

Some of the expert-recommended options are: Buttermilk, lime juice (without sugar), clear soups, soups without butter or cream, vegetable juice like (cucumber mint) and green smoothies.

(Pavithra N Raj, Chief dietician, Manipal hospital - Yeshwantpur, Bangalore)

(Jyoti Khaniojh, Nutrition And Dietetics, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Patparganj)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.