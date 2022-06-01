Chia pudding is a healthy and sweet snack for diabetics

Diabetes is caused as a response to resistance to insulin in the cells. Insulin is the hormone that helps regulate the glucose levels in the body. Lack of resistance to insulin causes excess sugar to pile up in the blood.

Hence, this resistance to insulin is why people that are diabetic are expected to consume little or no sugar. In this article, we discuss some easy-to-prepare sweet snacks that are safe to eat for people with diabetes.

8 sweet snacks safe for diabetics:

1. Cocoa nut butter

Cocoa powder is a great addition to your diet. Cocoa combined with some sugar-free nut butter or homemade sugar-free nut butter is a delicious sweet snack. Consume it with apple or other fruits to further elevate the taste.

2. Chia pudding

Chia pudding is another great addition to your diet thanks to its numerous health benefits. Chia seeds are rich in antioxidants, reduce risks of various heart-related diseases, and are rich in various nutrients such as protein, calcium, magnesium, iron, fibre, potassium, and so on.

3. Apple & nut butter

As discussed above, apples go well with nut butter. Nut butter such as peanut butter pairs well with apples. Sliced apples dipped in peanut butter are a delicious sweet snack fit for diabetics. Apples and peanut butter are both rich in various nutrients such as fibre, protein, vitamin C, magnesium, potassium, and so on.

4. Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate as it is works as a great effortless snack for diabetics. Dark chocolate is not only safe for diabetics but has also been proven to lower sugar levels. Along with this, dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants, zinc, magnesium, potassium, etc.

5. Green yogurt

Green yogurt is a delicious and versatile snacking option for diabetics. You can make your yogurt sweet by using stevia as a sweetener which is often considered a safe alternative for diabetics. You can also incorporate granola, dried fruits, berries, apples, etc. to further elevate the taste and nutritional value of this snack.

6. Pears

Pears similar to apples is a great effortless snack for diabetics. They are also very versatile and can be served with various desserts. They are consumed with nut butter, dark chocolate, yogurt, and so on.

7. Oatmeal bites

Oats are another great addition to your diet if you have diabetes. Make these oatmeal bites by incorporating oatmeal, ripe mashed bananas, and cinnamon together and roll them into small balls. Coat them with coconut shreds to make them less sticky and easy to store.

8. Fruit popsicles

Fruit popsicles are a great way to incorporate fruits into your snacks, socially if you want to eat something sweet as a diabetic. This works as a great summer snack for all ages. Make fruit popsicles by blending some fruits and adding some chopped fruits to this mixture. Refrigerate into popsicles and enjoy for the next few days.

Snacking snd sweet cravings can be hard to fight if you have diabetes. These recipes can work as a great fix for sugary cravings. However please note, that everything is healthy in moderation. These foods may have low sugar but excess of these might also tamper with your sugar levels. The best way to incorporate sweet foods into your diet is to talk to your doctor and navigate which sugar substitutes work best for your diabetes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.