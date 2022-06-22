10 Healthy Snack Options For Diabetics

Dark chocolate is a healthy and very beneficial dessert for diabetic people

As you may know, diabetes is a very common metabolic disease that often spikes our blood sugar levels. This happens when our body is unable to produce or use enough insulin. Insulin is the hormone responsible for transferring sugar from the blood. This sugar is then sent to our cells which later produce energy.

As we consume sugar in our food, it influences our sugar levels greatly. If you are someone who has diabetes, it can be hard to figure out what foods may be fit for you. In this article, we discuss some healthy snack options for people with diabetes.

10 healthy snack options for people with diabetes:

Popcorn

Popcorn is a great alternative to chips and other savoury snacks. Make sure to bake popcorn in vegetable oil at home instead of buying pre-made or microwaveable.

Beans chaat

Beans such as kidney beans are great for diabetics as they have been proven to reduce blood sugar and also lower insulin levels. Beans can be incorporated with various salad veggies and can be turned into a filling snack.

Hummus and veggies

Hummus is made from chickpeas which are similar to beans and are great for diabetics. It works as a healthy snack when served with veggies such as cucumbers and carrots instead of fried snacks.

Egg salad

Eggs are an amazing snack option for people with diabetes. The high protein content in eggs stops the body's blood sugar levels from rising. Eggs can be served as hard-boiled, deviled eggs, and various other recipes.

Almonds

Almonds and various nuts are nutrient-packed. They provide the body with various nutrients that further helps the body control its blood sugar levels. They can be added to salads and even desserts.

Chickpeas chaat

As discussed above, chickpeas are extremely healthy and beneficial for people with diabetes. Similar to beans chaat, it can be served with chopped onions, cucumber, tomatoes, and a little bit of seasoning.

Paneer bites

Paneer bites can be simply served by cutting paneer into bite-size cubes and seasoning with salt, pepper, oregano, or any other seasoning of your choice. Paneer is a great source of nutrients for vegetarians and also helps manage blood sugar levels.

Yogurt desserts

Yogurt desserts are a great way to combat sugar cravings for people with diabetes. Frozen yogurt whipped with cocoa, yogurt served with berries and seeds, and so on are great dessert options.

Seeds

Seeds similar to various nuts act as a great snack alternative for diabetics, especially for their nutritional value and benefits. Seeds such as chia have been proven to better diabetes.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate is another great dessert for people with diabetes. As a diabetes diet restricts sugary foods, dark chocolate is a great alternative. It is not only safe for diabetics but the antioxidants found in dark chocolate help the body in using insulin more efficiently. This further controls blood sugar.

In conclusion, what you eat significantly influences your sugar levels. Keeping a close eye on your diet can help you better manage your diabetes. One of the best ways to avoid high sugar is by avoiding junk and highly processed foods. Both of these foods are high in sugar and may worsen your diabetes. Furthermore, we advise you to get regular checkups with your doctor.

