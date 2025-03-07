Heart Diet: 10 Desi Snacks For Diabetics

For diabetics, diet plays a crucial role in maintaining stable blood sugar levels, preventing complications, and improving overall health. A balanced diet with fibre-rich foods, lean proteins, healthy fats, and controlled carbohydrate intake helps regulate glucose levels and reduce the risk of spikes. Traditional Indian desi snacks can be both beneficial and harmful, depending on their ingredients and preparation methods. Opting for high-fibre, protein-rich, and low-glycemic index (GI) snacks can help diabetics maintain energy levels without causing blood sugar fluctuations. Many desi snacks, when prepared healthily, can be excellent choices for diabetics, offering both nutrition and satisfaction. Read on as we share a list of desi snacks you should add to your diet if you're a diabetic.

10 Desi snacks perfect for diabetics

1. Sprouted moong chaat

Sprouted moong (green gram) is an excellent source of fibre and protein, which helps in slow digestion and gradual glucose release. To prepare this snack, mix boiled sprouts with chopped cucumbers, tomatoes, onions, and a squeeze of lemon.

2. Roasted chana

Roasted chana is a low-carb, protein-rich snack that keeps you full for longer. It has a low glycemic index and provides a steady release of energy without causing sugar spikes. You can enjoy plain roasted chana or mix it with nuts and seeds for an extra crunch.

3. Makhana

Makhana is a great diabetic-friendly snack due to its low glycemic load and high fibre content. Roasting makhana with a bit of ghee, black salt, turmeric, and pepper makes it flavourful while keeping it healthy.

4. Besan chilla

Besan (gram flour) is high in protein and fibre, making besan chilla a fantastic snack for diabetics. It helps control hunger pangs and maintains steady blood sugar levels. To make it, mix besan with chopped onions, tomatoes, green chilies, and coriander.

5. Dhokla

Traditional dhokla made with besan is a diabetes-friendly option because it is steamed rather than fried and has a moderate glycemic index. It provides protein, fibre, and slow-releasing carbs, helping manage blood sugar.

6. Curd with flaxseeds and spices

Curd (yogurt) is a probiotic-rich food that aids digestion and supports gut health, which is crucial for diabetics. Mixing it with flaxseeds enhances its fibre and omega-3 content, which helps reduce inflammation and improve insulin sensitivity.

7. Vegetable upma

Traditional upma made with semolina (suji) is not ideal for diabetics, but substituting it with ragi (finger millet) or oats makes it a fibre-rich, low-GI snack. Ragi and oats help in better glucose control while providing essential nutrients.

8. Nuts and seeds mix

A handful of mixed nuts and seeds, such as almonds, walnuts, flaxseeds, and pumpkin seeds, provides healthy fats, fibre, and protein, which help in controlling blood sugar levels. These are also rich in magnesium, which improves insulin function.

9. Bhuna chana with jaggery

Bhuna chana (roasted gram) is packed with protein and fibre, which keeps hunger at bay and prevents sugar spikes. Pairing it with a small piece of jaggery provides natural sweetness along with iron and antioxidants.

10. Baked or air-fried masala peanuts

Instead of deep-fried masala peanuts, opt for baked or air-fried versions. Peanuts provide healthy fats, protein, and fibre, which help in slowing down sugar absorption.

Diabetics can enjoy a variety of desi snacks by choosing high-fibre, protein-rich, and low-GI options while avoiding deep-fried or sugar-laden items.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.