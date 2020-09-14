Dengue Fever: Signs And Symptoms To Watch Out For This Season

Dengue fever can result in high fever, skin rash and joint pain

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease which is more common in tropical areas. In India dengue fever cases are on a rise during monsoon due to the collection of water at many places. Standing water acts as a breeding ground for dengue mosquito. This condition causes flu like symptoms. There is no vaccine for dengue fever. It is important to follow all necessary precautions to prevent mosquito bites. In some cases when dengue fever is mild it may not show any symptoms. Initially symptoms of flu can be mistaken with common flue. Here are all the symptoms dengue fever which can help you get it treated on time.

Dengue fever: Signs and symptoms you need to know

The symptoms of dengue fever begin after four to seven days after you are bitten by an infected mosquito. These symptoms may include-

Sudden high fever which can be up to 104- 106 degrees F

High fever is usually accompanied with severe joint and muscle pain, severe headache, skin rash, nausea vomiting and pain behind the eyes.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne infection which leads to high fever

Photo Credit: iStock

In some cases dengue fever becomes very severe. It is called dengue hemorrhagic. It causes sudden drop in blood pressure resulting in death in some cases. Symptom of dengue hemorrhagic fever are- liver enlargement, poor functioning of circulatory system, nose bleeding, high fever, damaged blood vessels (bleeding under the skin), rapid breathing, severe abdominal pain and fatigue.

When to see a doctor

If you experience fever with any two other symptoms of dengue, you must see your doctor. Initially a blood test is required for diagnosis. Later, a constant check on platelet count is also mandatory.

