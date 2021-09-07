Dengue Cases On Rise: Here's What You Can Do To Protect Yourself

Dengue is a mosquito-borne viral disease occurring in tropical and subtropical areas

Dengue is a mosquito-borne disease that spreads through mosquito bites. In India, a sharp rise in dengue cases is reported every year during monsoon. The humid weather and rainwater collected at different spots promote mosquito breeding. Symptoms of dengue usually begin four to six days after the infection. Sudden high fever, headaches, joint pain, pain behind the eyes, vomiting and rash are common symptoms of dengue. As dengue cases are on a rise in different parts of the country, here are some preventive methods you should follow to lower your risk of getting infected.

Dengue fever prevention: Follow these prevention steps

1. Dispose solid waste properly. Remove any artificial man-made spots like pots that promote the breeding of mosquitoes.

2. Cover all the containers or empty vessels in your garden or terrace. You can also keep them upside down.

3. Clean water storage container regularly. Avoid collecting water as much as possible.

4. Minimise skin exposure to mosquitoes. Wear full-sleeved, loose clothes to prevent mosquito bites.

5. Use mosquito repellents such as sprays, creams and nets. Use mosquito nets when not sleeping in an air-conditioned room.

Dengue prevention: Use mosquito repellents to prevent mosquito bites

6. Make sure your doors and windows are free of holes and closed when not in use,

7. If not urgent, avoid travelling to areas with the risk of dengue fever.

Complications of dengue fever

A small number of dengue patients can develop a severe form of the disease called dengue hemorrhagic fever. In this condition, the patient may experience symptoms like high fever, damage to the lymphatic system, bleeding under the skin, internal bleeding, fatigue and restlessness. If the patient experience these symptoms, it is crucial to get medical help at the earliest.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.