Delhi Among Most Polluted NCR Cities Despite 17% Drop In PM10: Study

Delhi continued to remain among the most polluted cities in the NCR region in 2025-26, recording an annual average PM10 level of 201 micrograms per cubic metre, despite a 17 per cent reduction compared to the 2017-18 baseline, as per a new study.

According to an analysis by the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air (CREA), Ghaziabad recorded the highest PM10 concentration in the country at 215 micrograms per cubic metre, followed by Delhi at 201 micrograms per cubic metre and Noida at 195 micrograms per cubic metre.

The findings underline that pollution levels in the national capital are still more than three times higher than the national standard of 60 micrograms per cubic metre, pointing to persistent air quality challenges.

The report noted that while Delhi recorded a 17 per cent reduction in PM10 levels compared to the 2017-18 baseline, pollution remains a regional issue influenced by emissions from neighbouring NCR cities such as Ghaziabad, Noida, Gurugram, and Faridabad.

Overall, 79 cities showed improvement in PM10 levels compared to the baseline year, with 27 cities achieving reductions of over 40 per cent. However, PM10 levels increased in 14 cities and remained unchanged in three, and 89 out of 96 cities continued to exceed national air quality standards.

The monthly snapshot for March 2026 also highlighted continued pollution concerns in the NCR region, with Gurugram emerging as the most polluted city in the country. Other polluted cities included Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Noida.

While 220 out of 251 cities recorded PM2.5 levels below India's daily standard, only three cities met the stricter WHO safe limit, indicating that cleaner air remains a distant goal.

Experts stressed the need for stronger, region-wide measures under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to effectively tackle pollution sources impacting Delhi and the surrounding areas.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)