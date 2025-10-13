Nutritionist Explains Curry Leaves Are Natural Multivitamin For Women's Health

Curry leaves (Murraya koenigii), which are frequently tossed into sizzling oil to improve flavour and scent, are much more than just a decorative culinary element. One of nature's most underappreciated superfoods, these simple green leaves are incredibly nutritious and especially good for pregnant women and the healing process after giving birth. "It's actually nature's form of multivitamin. It's a good source of vitamin A, C, E, B complex, iron, calcium," nutritionist Lovneet Batra says in her latest Instagram video.

Eating curry leaves regularly for 10 to 15 days after a very rigorous week helps Lovneet recover her energy and relieve aches and pains, particularly during the monsoon and winter seasons.

Lovneet Batra has further mentioned the benefits of curry leaves in the caption area.

Iron and Folic Acid for Blood Health

Curry leaves are high in folic acid and iron, two nutrients that are essential for blood health. Folic acid helps the body absorb iron more effectively, reducing anaemia, while iron promotes the formation of red blood cells. This makes them particularly crucial for new mothers recovering from childbirth or for women who have heavy menstrual cycles.

Vitamin A for Eyes and Skin

Curry leaves are good for your eyes, your immune system, and your skin because they are high in beta-carotene, which is a precursor to vitamin A. Beyond their culinary applications, regular consumption can strengthen the eyes and aid in fighting dryness and dullness.

Calcium and Phosphorus for Strong Bones

Curry leaves contain a bone-strengthening nutritional value of 659 mg of calcium per 100 grams, which is comparable to many dairy products. Curry leaves are a natural way to improve bone density because of the phosphorus they contain, which enhances the absorption of calcium. This is especially important for postpartum mothers or people who are at risk of osteoporosis.

Vitamin C, E, and Antioxidants for Glow and Immunity

Antioxidants and vitamins C and E, which fight oxidative stress, one of the main causes of low immunity and premature ageing, are also abundant in these leaves. They promote skin suppleness, boost collagen synthesis, and provide the natural shine that most women seek out with skincare products and supplements.

B-Complex Vitamins for Energy and Brain Health

Curry leaves include essential B vitamins that help the neurological system, balance hormones, and control metabolism. Their ability to combat fatigue, brain fog, and hormone imbalances makes them a powerful natural energiser.

"If you are looking for a perfect energiser and a multivitamin from nature, start your day with curry leaves," the nutritionist suggests in the end.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.