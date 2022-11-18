How To Curb Sugar Cravings? Try This Simple Hack

Eating too much sugar can lead to several health issues

Sugar cravings are quite common. If you have a sweet tooth, you may experience strong and frequent desires to enjoy sugar-loaded delicacies. Even though dessert might be your favourite, don't forget you also end up consuming too many calories with just one serving. Most sweet delicacies do not contain enough nutrients. In addition, along with weight gain, consuming too much sugar is also linked to several other health issues. But isn't it difficult to ignore a slice of yummy blueberry cheesecake or ladoos? Nutritionist Lovneet Batra, on her Instagram Stories, shared a tip to curb these sugar cravings. "Do one simple thing to curb sweet cravings, go for a brisk walk outside," she wrote.

One simple hack to deal with sugar cravings

The nutritionist explains the two pivotal reasons that make a brisk walk an efficient way to get rid of sugar cravings.

1.Out Of Sight, Out Of Mind

According to Lovneet Batra, by going on a walk, you are simply distancing yourself from the food you are craving. A walk in the fresh air will also act as a distraction.

2. Releases Endorphins

Walking is also a physical exercise, hence the brain will release endorphins or "feel good" chemicals, which can help turn the craving off.

Craving sugar? Go for a small walk

Photo Credits: iStock

Some other ways to fight sugar cravings are:

1. Drink a glass of water. It will fill your stomach instantly and will not add any extra calories to your diet.

2. Eat something healthy.

3. Whenever you are stressed, you are more likely to eat something sweet. Isn't it true? Therefore, practice meditation, or yoga to manage stress.

4. At times you just want to eat something sweet, in such situations instead of gorging on sweetmeats, grab a fruit. Not only are they sweet but are loaded with nutrients.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.