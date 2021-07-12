Craving Sugar? Here Are Some Tips That Can Help You Break Sugar Addiction

Consuming too much sugar is linked with several health issues including weight gain

A sweet tooth often comes in the way of a healthy diet and lifestyle. While there is no harm in the occasional indulgence, it is important to prevent the one-off cheat treat from turning into a regular habit. Excessive sugar consumption can lead to several health-related problems. Obesity, fatigue and tiredness, poor dental hygiene, high blood sugar levels, and heart troubles are just some of the issues that are caused by excessive consumption of sugar. In this regard, holistic lifestyle coach, Luke Coutinho says, “Sugar is designed as a neuro-excita, to keep you addicted and keep you craving it.”

1) Why do you want to break your sugar addiction?

2) What will it take for you to break your sugar addiction?

3) How will you feel after you stop consuming sugar?

4) What is the smallest thing you can do to begin?

It would not be wrong to say that it is extremely difficult to stop eating sugar overnight. Some people with strong willpower are able to achieve this feat. But it is always better to start slowly as a sudden break in sugar consumption can leave you feeling weak and irritated. However, there are always safe and healthy replacements for refined sugar that you can switch to initially.

Luke Coutinho suggests celebrating small wins in your no-sugar journey. “Start small by replacing refined sugar with jaggery if you are not diabetic,” he says. After a few days stop consuming jaggery as well and try to continue on the path for a few days. Eventually, you will have successfully broken your sugar addiction, the expert opines.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative and Lifestyle Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.