Public Health Alert: Rajasthan Bans 7 Sub-Standard Medicines

Prioritising public health and patient safety, the Commissionerate of Food Safety and Drug Control, Rajasthan, has issued an alert regarding seven medicines and declared them “Not of Standard Quality” following laboratory testing conducted between April 1 and April 15, 2026, prompting immediate regulatory action across the state. Acting on the findings, the Drug Controller has directed all Drug Control Officers across Rajasthan to immediately withdraw the identified batches from circulation and initiate strict action under the provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Commissioner Dr. T. Shubhamangala stated that the department conducts regular inspections, sampling, and quality surveillance to ensure that only safe, effective, and compliant medicines reach the public and healthcare institutions.

She said that the latest testing cycle revealed that several pharmaceutical products failed to meet prescribed quality parameters, raising serious concerns over their efficacy, safety, and therapeutic reliability.

The list of sub-standard drugs includes Cefixime Oral Suspension IP (LORAXIM Dry Syrup 12g/30 ml), Batch LXS3-49, Expiry October 2026, manufactured by M/s Lark Laboratories (India) Ltd., Bhiwadi, Alwar, which was found non-compliant as the active ingredient content (assay) did not conform to prescribed standards.

Albendazole Tablets IP, Batch PG124427, Expiry June 2027, manufactured by M/s Affy Parenterals, Baddi, Solan (Himachal Pradesh), failed the dissolution test, indicating inadequate release of the active ingredient.

Ambroxol Hydrochloride, Levosalbutamol and Guaiphenesin Drops (Istocuf-LS), Batch GLF0712B, Expiry June 2027, manufactured by M/s Digital Vision, Kala Amb, Sirmaur (Himachal Pradesh), were found to have assay content not conforming to required standards.

Methylprednisolone Tablets IP 4 mg (Methyloactive-4), Batch 252005, Expiry June 2027, manufactured by M/s United Bioceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Haridwar, failed both assay and dissolution tests, indicating multiple quality deficiencies.

Dextromethorphan HBr and Chlorpheniramine Maleate Syrup (Okuff-DX), Batch TLLM-188, Expiry November 2026, manufactured by M/s Taksa Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Derabassi, Mohali, showed Chlorpheniramine Maleate content below permissible limits.

Cefuroxime Axetil Tablets IP (EXTENSIVE-500), Batch VT252942, Expiry February 2028, manufactured by M/s VADSP Pharmaceuticals, Baddi, failed assay testing, while Ciprofloxacin Tablets IP 500 mg, Batch GT50135, Expiry April 2028, manufactured by M/s Omega Pharma, Roorkee, Haridwar, failed both assay and dissolution parameters.

Drug Controller Ajay Phatak said that directions have been issued to all government and private hospitals, medical colleges, pharmacies, and distributors to immediately stop the sale, distribution, and use of these medicines.

He also instructed that additional batches from the same manufacturers be subjected to rigorous and comprehensive quality checks to prevent any further risk to public health.

The department reiterated that any violation of these directions will attract strict legal action under the relevant provisions of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act and associated regulatory frameworks.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)