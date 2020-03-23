Coronavirus Outbreak: You Are Not Invincible, WHO Shares Message For Youth; Know Steps You Need To Follow To Fight Against Coronavirus

Coronavirus: Follow all the necessary precautions to fight against coronavirus

Highlights Coronavirus can spread easily from an infected person to healthy ones

Follow all preventive measure to control the spread of coronavirus

Everyone, including youth should follow all preventive measures

Coronavirus can affect people from different age groups. The virus originated from China and has now affected several countries all across the world. More than 400 positive cases have been reported in India. Director-general of the World Health Organisation, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus shared various guidelines to fight the spread of coronavirus. According to the data collected from various countries, senior citizens have a higher mortality rate. Dr. Tedros shared a message for the youth that- you are not invincible. It is extremely necessary to follow all the precautions to fight against the virus.

Coronavirus outbreak: WHO shares message for youth

"It is extremely important to follow all the necessary precautions. Every day we are learning more about this virus and the disease it causes. One of the things we are learning is that older people are the hardest hit and younger people are not spared. Data from many countries clearly show that people under 50 make a significant proportion requiring hospitalisation," Dr. Tedros said in the conference.

Coronavirus: Wear a medical mask if you are experiencing any symptoms

"Today, I have a message for young people, you are not invincible this virus could put you in hospital for weeks or could kill you. Even if you don't get sick the choices you make about where you go could be the difference between life and death for someone else. I am grateful that so many young people are spreading the word and not the virus. Solidarity is the key to defeat COVID-19," he added.

Steps to follow to fight against the coronavirus spread-

WHO as well as the health ministry has advised individuals of all age groups to follow all the necessary precautions. Here are some steps you need to follow-

Avoid going to crowded places, quarantine or self-isolation is necessary has been advised to control the transfer of the virus Wash your hands with soap and water to get rid of the germs that may be present on your hands or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser Clean your phone, wallet and other personal belongings which you use on a daily bases Do not ignore the signs and symptoms of coronavirus Wear a mask and maintain social distance if you are experiencing any symptom Cancel all your travel plans Maintain at least 1 metre (3 feet) distance between yourself and anyone who is coughing or sneezing

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.