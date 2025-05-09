Chia Seeds & Other Foods You Must Add To Your Summer Diet For Overall Health

Certain foods can be particularly beneficial during summer because they help the body stay cool, hydrated, and energised in the heat. In the summer, we tend to lose more fluids through sweat, which can lead to dehydration and fatigue. Some foods are naturally rich in water, electrolytes, antioxidants, and cooling properties that support digestion, skin health, and immunity while helping to regulate body temperature. Keep reading as we share a list of foods you can add to your summer diet for overall health.

Chia seeds & 9 other foods you can add to your diet this summer for overall health

1. Chia seeds

Chia seeds are a summer superfood packed with omega-3 fatty acids, fibre, and antioxidants. When soaked in water, they swell up and become gelatinous, making them hydrating and great for digestion. They help cool down the body and maintain energy levels due to their slow-digesting carbs and protein. Add them to smoothies, lemon water, or yogurt to stay energised and satiated longer.

2. Watermelon seeds

Often discarded, watermelon seeds are nutrient-rich and contain magnesium, zinc, and healthy fats. These seeds help boost immunity and improve metabolism during the hot months. Roasted or soaked watermelon seeds can be a light snack that also supports skin health and keeps your body nourished from the inside.

3. Kokum

A traditional coastal fruit, kokum has cooling and digestive properties. It is commonly used in summer beverages to combat dehydration, acidity, and heatstroke. Rich in antioxidants and garcinol, kokum also supports heart health and helps reduce inflammation. Kokum sharbat or a chilled kokum-infused drink is both refreshing and medicinal.

4. Sabja seeds

Sabja seeds look similar to chia seeds but are native to India and have strong cooling effects. They swell up in water and are ideal for reducing body heat, improving digestion, and curbing appetite. You'll find them in falooda or soaked in lemon water for a refreshing summer drink.

5. Bael

Bael fruit is packed with nutrients and has a natural laxative effect, which helps prevent summer-related constipation and digestive issues. Bael juice acts as a coolant, improves gut health, and has antimicrobial benefits. Drinking bael juice in the afternoon can help beat the heat and reduce body fatigue.

6. Fennel seeds

Fennel seeds soaked in water overnight and consumed the next morning help in cooling the body and improving digestion. They contain essential oils that reduce bloating, promote detoxification, and freshen breath. Fennel water is also a traditional remedy for managing menstrual discomfort during the summer.

7. Cucumber seeds

Cucumber is a classic cooling veggie, but its seeds are equally powerful. They are loaded with water content, antioxidants, and trace minerals that support kidney function and prevent dehydration. Adding cucumber with its seeds to salads or drinks keeps your skin and body cool from within.

8. Sattu

Sattu is a summer favourite in Indian households for its cooling and energising qualities. It's high in protein, fibre, and iron, making it a natural energy booster. A glass of sattu water with lemon and salt is great for hydration, detox, and appetite control, especially during peak heat hours.

Including the right seasonal foods in your summer diet not only keeps you refreshed but also prevents heat-related issues like sunstroke, bloating, and inflammation.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.