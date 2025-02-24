Celebrity Nutritionist Shares Simple Nutritional Hacks To Boost Various Deficiencies Of The Body

Have you ever wondered if feet can predict many nutritional deficiencies in the whole body? Yes, the pain, stiffness or mere conditions of the feet give us signals about the various deficiencies in the body. In a video on Instagram, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija talks about the same and provides some nutritional hacks as the perfect solution for the same.

In the clip, Pooja Makhija explains how feet give various symptoms of the nutritional deficiencies of the body

1. Cracked heels

In the video, Pooja says, “The first visual signs are cracked heels. Not only is this indicator of dry skin but also deficiency of zinc as well as omega 3.” Additionally, foods rich in both these nutrients alongside nutraceuticals or nutritional supplements, which she recommended, are mentioned in the caption.

2. Pale or rigged toenails

The nutritionist explains, “This is classically protein deficiency along with zinc and iron being low in your body, which is why your toenails are completely cracked and rigged.”

3. Burning or tingling sensation in the feet

“If there is burning or tingling at the bottom of your feet, it is primarily the deficiency of vitamin B12,” shares Pooja.

4. Swelling in your feet

According to her, “this mainly occurs because Magnesium and Potassium levels are low in your body.” She also recommends, “Your water intake is crucial, ofcourse.”

5. Cramps in the calves

Lastly, she says, “Moving slightly up, if you get too many cramps in your calves, it's because of dehydration and low salt intake. The dehydration causes muscular stiffness as well as the low salt reduces the Magnesium and Potassium that can help you relieve from these cramps.”

In the caption of the video, she pens, “Your feet might be sending you secret signals about your diet!”

Then, she opened up about the nutrient-packed foods beneficial to the body:

1. Zinc

According to Pooja, zinc-rich foods are oysters, lean red meat, and pumpkin seeds. She writes, “Research in the Journal of Nutrition (2001) shows zinc's key role in skin repair and immune support,” and suggests the supplement zinc citrate 15-30mg/day, to boost the zinc levels.

2. Omega-3

According to Pooja, omega 3-rich foods are salmon, mackerel, chia seeds, and walnuts. She says, “Findings in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition (2002) highlight omega-3s' powerful anti-inflammatory effects,” and suggests Flaxseed or salmon omega 3 1000mg/day to boost the omega 3 levels.

3. Iron

The nutritionist suggests foods like Spinach, lentils, red meat, and fortified cereals or supplements like Ferrous ascorbate - 100-200mg elemental to restore the iron deficiency of the body. She adds, “A study in the British Journal of Haematology (2011) confirms that iron-rich diets help maintain optimal haemoglobin levels.”

4. Protein

To improve the protein levels of the body, the nutritionist asks to consume foods like lean meats, eggs, dairy, legumes, and quinoa. She shares, “Research from the Journal of the International Society of Sports Nutrition (2017) emphasises protein's essential role in muscle repair and recovery.”

5. Magnesium

According to the celebrity nutritionist, foods like almonds, spinach, pumpkin seeds, and black beans, and supplement: Magnesium bisglycinate - 500mg/day, boosts the magnesium levels in the body. She says, “A review in Magnesium Research (2012) supports magnesium's benefits in reducing muscle cramps and promoting relaxation.”

6. Potassium

Pooja says foods like bananas, sweet potatoes, avocados, and dried fruits help in improving potassium levels in the body. She refers to The Journal of Human Nutrition and Dietetics (2015), which “details how potassium helps regulate muscle function and fluid balance.”

7. Vitamin B12

The nutritionist says foods like meat, fish, dairy, and fortified cereals alongside supplements like Sublingual Methylcobalamine 1000mg per day optimise the vitamin B12 levels in the body. She adds, “Research published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation (2010) demonstrates the vital role of B12 in nerve health and energy production.”

The clip also came with a disclaimer at the end of the caption, which reads, “Please check the exact doses for you as per your nutritionist (doctors sadly don't believe in the power of nutraceuticals). Fuel your body with these foods, and let your feet—and the rest of you—thrive!”

“Do understand that your feet can be a simple way to assess what your body is trying to tell you. Listen to the body. Give the body what the body wants. The body will always and always give you what you want,” she concludes.

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.