Celeb Nutritionist Gives 5 Quick And Simple Tricks For A Flat Tummy: You Don't Want To Miss These

To achieve a flat stomach, have early dinner

A flat stomach, a good night's sleep and maintaining consistency in exercise - these are the three goals which we all want to achieve. But thanks to modern lifestyle, demanding jobs and responsibilities, and lack of enough time, achieving these lifestyle modifications which are a key to good health has become a struggle. Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar is of the opinion that refraining from using gadgets around an hour before bedtime can be really helpful in terms of achieving a good night's sleep. In a short video which she shared on Facebook, Rujuta gives tips on how to achieve a flat tummy, some effective tips on sleep hygiene and how to maintain consistency in exercising. Keep reading to know them...

1. Do not use any gadget 1 hour before bedtime

According to Rujuta, using gadgets like phones, TV, laptops or tablets or kindle before bedtime can make us take longer to sleep.

For a good night's sleep, avoid using gadgets before bedtime

Photo Credit: iStock

2. Have early dinner

The earlier you have your dinner, the better it is for your health. Also, it is important to keep a gap of at least 2 hours between dinner and bed time. Have healthy, home-cooked meals for dinner like dal rice, roti, chappati, sabzi etc.

3. Stay active

The key to staying active is avoiding sitting at one place for more than 30 minutes. According to Rujuta, for every 30 minutes that you sit in a place, stand for at least 3 minutes. And this standing should be done by standing up straight on both your feet and not by leaning on the wall or by taking a support.

4. Adapt walking in your lifestyle

Walk around in your office as often as possible. Avoid taking your vehicle to every place that you visit and walk to place which are at a small distance. The idea is to look for opportunities for walking and staying active. But know that walking is part of activity and not an exercise.

It is important to stay active for good health

Photo Credit: iStock

5. Invest 150 minutes in exercise every week

A minimum of 150 minutes of exercise in a week is a must for everyone. Exercising can be done in the gym or by doing yoga or any physical activity which you truly enjoy. This 150 minute of exercise routine is a must for every week, every month, throughout the year.

